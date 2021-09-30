White Glove Partners with America's IRA Expert Ed Slott to Provide New Workshop Topic

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a tech-enabled marketing services company that specializes in turnkey Done-For-You client acquisition and nurturing strategies for financial advisors, today announced a partnership with America's IRA Expert, Ed Slott, CPA, to provide financial advisors with a new workshop topic based off of his bestselling book, The Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House 2021).

"We're always looking to provide our advisors with new and robust solutions to boost their success for both seminars and webinars, and this new workshop topic does exactly that," said White Glove Vice President of Group Workshops Products, Chris Hooper. "Slott's renowned expertise will aid our clients in delivering timely tax-saving knowledge to their communities."

This new workshop topic serves as an extension of White Glove's most popular topic, "Taxes in Retirement." The targeted audience remains the same, but now advisors benefit from Slott's valuable subject-matter expertise and an engaging custom slide deck of user-friendly education. The Retirement Savings Time Bomb topic also includes a focus on the increased benefits of life insurance and annuities after the SECURE Act, creating a valuable presentation for both securities licensed financial advisors and insurance agents.

"The partnership with Ed Slott helps us ensure our advisors succeed with in-person seminars and webinars. We aim to provide solutions for any type of advisor, and this adds to our arsenal of top-notch topics. Our clients now have an amazing opportunity to have more meaningful conversions with their clients and gain more business as a result of their events with us," said Evan Kramer, CEO of White Glove.

Slott's best-selling book, The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb, focuses on retirement distribution planning and taxation strategies Americans can use to reach their dream retirement. Slott emphasizes the need for correct timing and planning when withdrawing funds from retirement accounts to avoid huge tax bills and penalties.

Advisors utilizing this new topic for their educational seminars and/or webinars benefit from White Glove's completely Done-For-You service and Quadruple Guarantee. This guarantees registrations, attendees, appointments and a new client, with no risk to the advisor. Clients only pay after their events, and only for performance.

