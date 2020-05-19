White House Is "Grateful" for St Kitts and Nevis' Contribution to Manufacturing Ventilators and PM Harris' Leadership

LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States of America expressed gratitude towards the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and its Prime Minister, Timothy Harris, for their contribution in fighting the pandemic. On Monday, Robert C. O'Brien, the United States National Security Advisor, spoke with the Caribbean nation's Prime Minister. In appreciation of their partnership, the US will be sending ventilators to the twin island nation.

The Prime Minister's office communicates that recent discussions addressed the operations of API Harowe. Based on the island of St Kitts, the company manufactures components that support the production of ventilators. API Harowe employees, whom PM Harris calls "unsung heroes," continued operations in compliance with health experts' protocols throughout the State of Emergency, instituted since March 28, 2020.

"Great conversation today with our friend & partner, @pmharriskn of St. Kitts and Nevis," said Ambassador O'Brien via the White House National Security Council Twitter account on Monday. "@POTUS [President Donald Trump] is sending ventilators as a sign of our appreciation of our key partnership," O'Brien added. "We're grateful for the Prime Minister's leadership in the global response to #COVID19," the US NSA concluded.

The day before, Prime Minister Timothy Harris addressed the nation mentioning that, while his administration took strict actions that kept the country safe, experts say that the threat of the pandemic remains a concern for an indefinite period. In the same address, the PM highlighted some of the measures his Cabinet recently undertook with financial assistance from the Citizenship by Investment Programme, which Foreign Minister Mark Brantley estimates at around 20% of the country's GDP.

"The introduction of the Poverty Alleviation Programme has made a real difference to those on low incomes, providing crucial assistance to them," PM Harris said on Sunday. "We also undertook the most significant public sector investment in our country's history. This includes the construction of the second cruise pier, the 69-million dollar resurfacing of the island main road, and the reconstruction of the Old Road Bay," he added.

PM Harris says this "is the result of prudent fiscal management" as noted in earlier reports by the CDB, ECLAC and IMF. Speaking to the BBC earlier last month, the Prime Minister said the government was pledging a 120-million stimulus package to assist the economy in its recovery.

