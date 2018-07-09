White House ONDCP Deputy Director James Carroll to Address Attendees at Healthcare Made Practical's Inaugural National Cocaine, Meth, & Stimulant Summit

Carroll was nominated to the role of ONDCP Director by President Donald Trump earlier this year. His confirmation is currently before the Senate. His address will include the White House perspective on combatting the proliferation of these substances even as the opioid crisis continues to dominate headlines.

"While much of recent media has focused on prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl, the use of stimulants such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs has been ballooning at an alarming rate," said Doug Edwards, Director, IABHC. "Deputy Director Carroll's participation at the Stimulant Summit demonstrates the importance of this issue and the seriousness with which it is being addressed at the highest levels of government. His address will underscore the Summit's goal of bringing national awareness to this under-recognized drug crisis."

The Stimulant Summit features educational tracks for both clinicians and law enforcement officials who work in tandem to address the public health and public safety consequences of individuals with addiction. Supporting the conference's mission are several organizations and government agencies across the country including the South Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the National Sheriffs' Association, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and law enforcement agencies throughout the Southeast.

Attendees of the 2018 National Cocaine, Meth, & Stimulant Summit will be able to earn up to 20 CE credits including 3 Ethics/Domestic Violence credits.

The Stimulant Summit is a sister conference to the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the country's largest annual gathering on the opioid crisis. Former President Bill Clinton and Senior Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway addressed more than 3,000 attendees at the Summit earlier this year. For more information regarding the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, visit NationalRxDrugAbuseSummit.org

For more information about the Stimulant Summit visit stimulantsummit.com. For media inquiries or press registration contact Kelly McCurdy at pr@hmpglobal.com.

About HMP

HMP is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical – and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

About the Institute for Behavioral Healthcare

The Institute is the leading provider of education for front-line clinicians, mental health and substance use treatment center executives, public health professionals, and law enforcement officials. Its portfolio includes three well-respected events: the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the largest gathering of federal, state and local professionals focused on addressing prescription drug abuse; the National Conference on Alcohol & Addiction Disorders; and the National Cocaine, Meth & Stimulant Summit, as well as award-winning print and digital brands Addiction Professional and Behavioral Healthcare Executive. The Institute also leads discussion among policy makers, prevention and public health officials, law enforcement personnel, and community advocates. For more information visit iadvancebehavioralhealthcare.com.

