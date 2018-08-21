White-Label Gateway Provider PAYMENTZ Integrated and is Now Live and Operational With 4Stop's KYC, Compliance and Anti-Fraud Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH"), a leading provider for KYC, compliance and fraud prevention globally, announces today their completion of integrating their technology into PAYMENTZ and is now live and operational.

PAYMENTZ – a TRANSACTWORLD Group company helps payment gateway providers by taking care of their IT infrastructure, security and compliance requirements and allows them to focus on their sales strategy. Catering to their need for end-to-end software, infrastructure, security, compliance and documentation, PAYMENTZ has established itself as a one-stop solution provider for acquirers and payment gateways, helping them run operations smoothly.

Through PAYMENTZ's single API integration into 4Stop's all-in-one KYC, compliance and anti-fraud solution, they have access to hundreds of global premium KYC data sources, paired with 4Stop's proprietary real-time fraud prevention technology with a multi-faceted risk rules engine. As a result, 4Stop complements PAYMENTZ's risk mitigation and fraud prevention services for their white-labeled partners and their associated transaction processing and required verifications. 4Stop instantly activates required KYC and performs a multitude of checks dynamically to provide PAYMENTZ with enriched risk-based scores and risk data analysis in real time.

PAYMENTZ's much-talked-about Merchant On-Boarding Tool and White-Label Wallet solution is now fully automated using 4Stop's unique real-time cascading KYC verification technology and risk analysis engine. "Integrating with 4Stop and utilizing their dynamic KYC verification technology helps us to launch our new products with absolute confidence compliance and fraud prevention is managed. Our new Merchant On-Boarding solution is now more user-friendly and can on-board merchants in real time, which definitely reduces cost and time for our partner's compliance teams," states Amoolya Vassa, CEO TRANSACTWORLD Group, PAYMENTZ.

"We are excited to be supporting and complementing PAYMENTZ's risk-based models for their white-labeled solutions and merchant on-boarding tool. Our value proposition has always been focused in solving businesses' KYC, regulatory obligations and fraud prevention on a global scale and per localized regulation, and in a manner that removes the cumbersome process and requirement for multiple integrations to support risk-based models required for the on-going evolution of our online eco-system and regulatory landscape. Our technology is designed to seamlessly manage KYC, compliance and risk, all backed behind quantifiable data and real-time intelligence to empower businesses and their performance," states Ingo Ernst, CEO 4Stop.

ABOUT PAYMENTZ



PAYMENTZ offers innovative, unique and cost-effective payment industry-related software products for leveraging the underlying businesses for their clients. A few of their primary products are White-Labeled Payment Acceptance System, White Label Wallet System, In-flight Payment Acceptance System, Merchant On-Boarding System, Risk Tracker (Merchant Monitoring Tool) and INVOIZR (Invoicing Solution). For more information, visit https://paymentz.com.

For more information, contact 4Stop at marketing@4stop.com or sales@4stop.com.

Related Links

4Stop

PAYMENTZ

SOURCE FourStop GmbH

Related Links

https://4stop.com

