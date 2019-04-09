White Label SEO Platform by WebCEO Has Become a Turnkey SEO Business for Digital Agencies and Software Resellers

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCEO has relaunched its white-label SEO platform with powerful agency-level features, now allowing digital agencies and software resellers to run their own fully customized SEO platforms on their own domains with their own branding. They can resell their own SEO tools and reports with their own pricing and high margins while leveraging the value-added digital marketing services they offer. This is a great value to small digital agencies and teams who do not have a ready-to-go software solution and in-house programming engineers.

WebCEO's white-label SEO tools

Back in March 2013, WebCEO introduced a basic white-label domain feature which allowed in-house SEO teams to run the WebCEO platform on their own domain, remove any mentions of WebCEO and brand the platform with their company logo and style. It offered a minimal set of features for in-house SEO team collaboration including a simple User Manager, a Report Generator and FAQ guide sections. That was enough for small SEO teams.

Within the last few years, WebCEO gathered valuable feedback and suggestions from digital agencies – to help them solve their daily challenges: missed deadlines, poorly assigned tasks, inefficiency, lost lead generating opportunities, etc.

As of April 2019, WebCEO offers state of the art features now actively used by agencies:

Task Manager with diverse functionality: assigns tasks + creates auto-tasks for specific issues found while scanning a website, and sets deadlines for various types of work to be done.

Advanced User Manager: this allows an agency's customers to do their own SEO work on their own projects with set limitations on how often they can rank scan, etc. Agencies can now offer a free trial of their SEO platform by adding time-limited users who can see customization features.

Fully customizable consolidated reports: these reports show an agency's clients how much SEO work has been done and what achievements were made. For each individual client, you can create a unique all-in-one report featuring data from different SEO tools and reports powered by WebCEO. Once configured, you will never go back to manually sending reports.

Bulk actions feature (a must-have for any Agency that manages hundreds of clients' sites): modifies settings for many projects in a batch, such as setting scan limits and automated scanning or report mailing for several projects.

Lead generation button: Now famous, this feature is loved by growing digital agencies. A button placed on an agency website will offer SEO audits to their site visitors, which are generated and emailed automatically through the agency's mail server. This is a great way to attract new clients and earn high margins.

Other advanced features of WebCEO's renovated platform for SEO Agencies and SEO teams include:

A crowd interface and report translation wiki, a documented SEO API and Email Alerts.

Like before, setting up WebCEO on your own domain doesn't require any coding skills: it remains a fully customizable white-label SEO platform which can be used as a turnkey SEO business, allowing high margins to entrepreneurs who offer SEO services or want to resell SEO tools under your brand at their own pricing.

Mike Tortorice from Infront Webworks, a US-based digital agency, has noted: "Many similar white-label SEO tools miss the mark when it comes to management overview. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find a tool other than WebCEO that offers a specialist breakdown of proper website metrics and KPI's at a glance. For more information, please visit https://www.webceo.com

