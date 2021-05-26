White Label Streaming Service OTTera Adds New Director of Business Development for India, Sumit Rastogi

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTera, a white label OTT service with 80+ channels worldwide, announced the selection of Sumit Rastogi as a Director of Business Development for the region of India. Sumit will bring his experience in the Media industry to help expand OTTera's on-demand and linear networks in the area.

In his new role as Director of Business Development, Sumit will focus on growing OTTera's client base and operations in India. He will explore business opportunities from Indian content creators to showcase their content diaspora on leading Connected TV/OTT channels/platforms globally.

"Sumit will be key to spearheading OTTera's expansion into India's marketplace, both in on-demand and linear programming," said Stephen L. Hodge, co-CEO and Chairman of OTTera. "His leadership and contacts within the country will allow us to grow quickly and cater to the many opportunities on the Indian sub-continent."

Sumit brings over 18 years of rich experience in Media Sales, Content Acquisition, Content Syndication, Partnerships and Affiliate Business. Prior to joining OTTera, he was General Manager at U2opia Mobile and has also worked for Times of India, Locovida Digital Solutions (Times Internet Ltd ), 9.9 Media & Dainik Jagran.

"I feel both honoured and humbled on being appointed as Director of Business Development India for OTTera," said Sumit. "OTT viewership in India is at an all-time high now and has become the primary mode of entertainment for consumers across Tier II and III cities. Regional content, gaming sports, fitness, education will be key drivers in India's OTT growth and I realise that I have a big opportunity to introduce OTTera services to all the OTT players/linear channels and content creators in India. I'm thrilled about working with the talented & experienced OTTera team."

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 55+ OTT services and 80+ channels with more than than 100 million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

Media Contact:

Katie Cahall

747-263-0123

[email protected]

SOURCE OTTera, Inc