White Lodging Announces General Manager for Moxy Louisville Downtown

Weeks recently relocated to Louisville from eastern Pennsylvania, where he held the position of assistant general manager at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront. Prior to that, he gained experience as director of food and beverage at the Sheraton Great Valley, assistant general manager at the Wayne Hotel, and food and beverage manager at The Radnor Hotel, among other roles.

"Justin has the passion and experience to bring the Moxy brand to life for our guests and associates every day," said Brian Perkins, regional vice president at White Lodging.

Moxy Louisville Downtown brings 110 cozy and tech-savvy rooms to Whiskey Row. Rooms are complete with plush platform beds, peg walls instead of closets for ultimate flexibility, motion sensor lighting and all the right tech for in-room entertainment, including 49-inch LED TVs, abundant power and USB outlets.

"I am grateful to continue my career at White Lodging with the opening of Moxy Louisville Downtown," says Weeks. "Downtown is missing a brand like Moxy and I look forward to intruding guests to fun, adventure and unique experiences that you cannot get anywhere else."

The Moxy Louisville Downtown will feature Zombie Taco and Bar Moxy on its ground-floor level. Bar Moxy is a playful bar that also operates as the hotel's front desk. Bar Moxy will have a curated music program with activations including spinning DJs. The bar will be the place to drink, eat and socialize where the energy will build throughout the day – for guests of the hotel and locals alike.

Zombie Taco is a food truck-inspired concept with global flavors serving tacos, healthy bowls, burritos, and other fresh, made-to-order items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. This is the concept's second location after opening to rave reviews and national recognition in Chicago in 2018.

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands in 20 states.

