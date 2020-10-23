White Paper Examines COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently enacted COVID-19 reporting requirements have added more responsibility to publicly traded companies. Certain questions have become prevalent in industry news stories due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pubco shareholders depend on corporate transparency in order to make informed decisions, one of which is whether or not investing in the subject company aligns with their risk tolerance. Should a CEO, CFO or other key person become incapacitated, short-term or long-term, shareholders must know whether or not the public company has a comprehensive action plan in place.

This is just one of several new scenarios that must be considered since the COVID pandemic does not play favorites; everyone, to one extent or another, may be exposed and subsequently become symptomatic and/or quarantined. Should one or more key players become sidelined, the subject company must continue to operate seamlessly.

Another COVID-related dynamic concerns the existence and extent of the subject company's preventative measures. It is of utmost importance that shareholders and potential investors are afforded a detailed account of what is being done to keep key personnel safe. Additionally, should an employee or key person test positive for COVID, containment responses must be clearly defined.

Financial forecasting models must now take into consideration the impact that an outbreak will have on any publicly traded company. Since the severity of an outbreak can run the gamut from isolated to systemic, revised forecasting models must be even more detailed. Every conceivable impact scenario must be calculated as accurately as possible; this is obviously an arduous task.

The impact that COVID-19 may have on a company's consumer base must also be taken into consideration.

The subject of Pubco-related COVID-19 disclosures is complex but most, if not all, relate to performance and growth.

A recent white paper entitled COVID-19 Disclosures: Not Just Speculation Anymore can be viewed in its entirety HERE.

About Attorney Laura Anthony

Laura Anthony, Esq. is the founding partner of Anthony, L.G., PLLC, a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, capital markets, NASDAQ, NYSE American, the OTC markets, going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and exempt private offerings and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, securities token offerings, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, FINRA requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, L.G. PLLC team has represented issuers, buyers, sellers, underwriters, placement agents, investors, and shareholders in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions valued in excess of $1 billion. ALG has represented in excess of 200 companies in reverse merger, initial public offering and direct public offering transactions. Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of SecuritiesLawBlog.com, the host of LawCast™, Corporate Finance in Focus and a contributor to The Huffington Post and Law360.

Contact:

Laura Anthony, Esq.

Founding Partner

Anthony, L.G., PLLC

561-514-0936

[email protected]

AnthonyPLLC.com

SecuritiesLawBlog.com

LawCast.com

SOURCE Anthony, L.G., PLLC