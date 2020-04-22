White Paper: Pandemic Innovation - Verifiable Credentials for COVID-19 Testing

INDIANOLA, Iowa, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IdRamp, a leading provider of decentralized identity management, has released a white paper on accelerating COVID-19 testing with verifiable digital credentials. The white paper provides insight into how the latest innovations in digital credentials can be used to improve the speed and quality of virus test data.

The advent of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has transformed the world. Businesses have been paralyzed, cities have been locked down and many lives have been lost. Global pandemics have a devastating impact on society but also drive transformational innovations that make the world stronger.

As the rate of COVID-19 infections slow, we enter a new recovery phase of the pandemic that poses a number of critical questions. How can we quickly restart society to prevent further economic disaster? How can we safely resume social interaction without fear of infection? How can we restore trust and move past this tragedy? Health experts say testing must increase prior to opening the economy but how long will that take?

From a technology perspective, it is painfully apparent that existing test procedures need to be digitally transformed. To help reboot society, governments and citizens need verifiable test information that can be quickly deployed at scale. Business and customers need a reliable method to prove that public spaces can be trusted. People need a portable way to demonstrate immunity and infection test results. This free white paper outlines an approach to adopt the latest innovations in verifiable digital credentials for these objectives.

IdRamp is a decentralized identity service to simplify integration, improve security and continuously innovate business. With IdRamp, users can easily add verifiable credentials to any business strategy. IdRamp reduces data liability and the cost of existing identity systems. Through distributed authentication, IdRamp secures the identity threat surface by eliminating the need for public network-facing identity and access management systems. Intelligent credential management allows IdRamp to reduce user friction by removing the need for passwords. IdRamp provides adaptable digital bridges that interoperate across all generations of identity

For more information, please contact:

Eric Vinton

Phone: +1 515-808-2822

Email: [email protected]

idramp.com

