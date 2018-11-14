White Ribbon UK Develop Video to Mark White Ribbon Day in the Campaign for the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Sunday 25 th November marks White Ribbon Day - The UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. A short film has been developed to mark the day. Director Peter Giblin says: "The film explores the emotional aspect of domestic abuse and how that abuse takes place within a context of love. It takes on average up to eight abuses before a victim will feel able to speak out. Often, victims of domestic abuse love their abusers, as well as fear them. Frequently, victims will not realise they are in an abusive relationship. That's one of the reasons why it's so hard to leave an abusive relationship, and why the message of the film is 'If love hurts, it's not love'."

'If Love Hurts' was written and directed by Peter Giblin, will be screened at the House of Commons on 28th November to an audience of MP's and campaigners. This year, the campaign is focusing on domestic abuse, saying "If love hurts, it's not love". 2017 crime figures from the Crown Prosecution Service revealed that 2 women a week are killed by a current or former partner, and an overwhelming majority of domestic abuse crimes are committed by men.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive at White Ribbon UK said, "For real change to occur, men must understand the systems in place that give rise to toxic masculinity and male violence towards women. This film powerfully shows the impact of abuse in all its forms in relationships. White Ribbon UK asks men to take responsibility in ending male violence against women by being active bystanders, calling out abuse and sexism among their peers; talking openly about the male cultures that can lead to abuse and why men must take a stand against them."

To also raise awareness, White Ribbon UK are asking people to wear a white ribbon and pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

About White Ribbon UK

White Ribbon UK is a team made up of a number of domestic abuse survivors, working with men and boys to challenge those male cultures that lead to harassment, abuse and violence. Their volunteer ambassadors engage with other men and boys to call out such behaviour among their peers and promote a culture of equality and respect.

The film was self-funded and donated to White Ribbon, made by a diverse team which included domestic abuse survivors. A world-class production team featuring Somesuch, MPC, Trim Editing, and Wave.

Pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women at http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk and find out how individuals can do more to raise awareness in their community.

