White Spirits Market 2021-2026, Growing use of spirits as a cleaning and degreasing agent to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Spirits Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing usage as a cleaning and degreasing agent, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and rising demand for white spirits from artists will offer immense growth opportunities. However, health hazards associated with long-term exposure to white spirits, the high cost of white spirits, and the availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2M Holdings Ltd., Al Oga Factory for Manufacturing White Spirit, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BRENNTAG SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corp., G.S.B Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, KH Chemicals B.V., TotalEnergies SE, and Vizag Chemical International are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

White Spirits Market Segmentation

Application

Thinner And Solvent



Fuels



Cleaning Agent



Degreasing Agent



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The main white spirits markets in APAC are China and Japan. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in another area. Over the projection period, the white spirits market in APAC will increase thanks to the rising use of white spirits in end-user sectors such as paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, and dyes.

White Spirits Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our white spirits market report covers the following areas:

White Spirits Market size

White Spirits Market trends

White Spirits Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand from the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the white spirits market growth during the next few years.

White Spirits Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist white spirits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the white spirits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the white spirit's market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of white spirits market vendors

White Spirits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 2M Holdings Ltd., Al Oga Factory for Manufacturing White Spirit, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BRENNTAG SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corp., G.S.B Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, KH Chemicals B.V., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, San Miguel Corp., SHANGHAI CHEMEX Group Ltd., Shell plc, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Vizag Chemical International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

