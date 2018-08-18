White Stallion Ranch Named One Of America's Best Family Resorts

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Stallion Resort, a family owned and operated dude ranch located in Tucson, has been named one of the top 10 America's best family resorts of 2018 by readers of USA Today.

The USA Today Readers Choice Award honor was based on readers' votes for the resort determined by kids' amenities and family programming. A panel of experts including USA Today editors, 10Best.com editors, expert contributors and media nominated the ranch.

"We are so very proud to have this honor bestowed on the White Stallion Ranch," said Russell True, co-owner of True Ranch Hospitality. "This ranch has been in my family for more than five decades. We pride ourselves in offering the best hospitality and exceptional service at a fair value for all our guests, including families. For example, kids under five stay at the ranch for free," True added.

At White Stallion Ranch, the personal touch and hospitality of a traditional dude ranch is carefully blended with the service and amenities of a fine resort. White Stallion Ranch is located just outside Tucson, Arizona and adjacent to Saguaro National Park West, and for more than fifty years has been the home of the True family. Guests reconnect with nature, family, friends and serenity during a relaxing visit to the ranch. Visitors ride through the unspoiled desert, rugged mountains and cactus that have brought Hollywood filmmakers to the ranch for over 70 years. The White Stallion Ranch is a unique, high quality and elegant working cattle ranch with spectacular views of the mountains. The ranch features 43 spacious rooms, a hacienda, and can accommodate meetings and conferences. An outdoor pool and spa, bar/lounge, restaurant, tennis court and fitness center are all part of the amenities offered. Every night, the ranch features an assortment of entertainment for guests including bonfires, country dancing, astronomy lessons, critter shows, singing cowboys, history talks, fancy trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking. White Stallion Ranch is recognized nationally for excellence in service and value, including 16 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S. by MSN Lifestyle 2016; Official Best Dude Ranch in Arizona 2015-17 by Officialbestof.com; Best Historic Hotels of 2016 by CNN, Katie Hetter; Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year 2016 by Historic Hotels of America; 10 US Travel Destinations Going to be Huge in 2017 by InStyle Lifestyle; 15 Best Hotels in Tucson 2017 by US News + World Report and more. For more information: (520) 297-0252 or www.whitestallion.com.

