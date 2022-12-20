White Truffled Dinners During 2022's Last Week for Deep Pocketed Enthusiasts

New York City's Il Gradino to Offer Six Nights of Truffleicious Five-Course Celebratory Dining

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To add a tuberous touch of gastronomic glam to the last week of 2022 and its December holidays, New York City's Il Gradino will present the Truffleicious Dinner, showcasing Italy's precious white truffles in each of the five courses, including dessert. Available nightly from Christmas Eve through New Year's Eve (except Christmas night), the extravagant $3000 per person meal will begin with a truffle cocktail, followed by five Italian classic dishes considered among the best companions to the October-through-December-only seasonal ingredient. The dinner will be accompanied by two of Italy's most iconic wines, including a bottle of Dal Forno Romano Amarone Della Valpolicella 2015.

Il Gradino Owner Diego Argudo shaving white truffles. Il Gradino's Truffleicious Dinner dihes, Pappardelle in Light Creas Saucee with White Truffles

Truffleicious Dinner diners will cap off their one-of-a-kind "white gold" fragrant fungi -focused experience with a shot of Il Gradino owner Diego Argudo's homemade limoncello, unadorned by white truffles… unless they request it!

Tubor magnatum aficionados will start their indulgence in Piedmont, Italy's most expensive export with either a White Truffle Martini, vodka, vermouth white truffle oil, white truffle shavings or a Truffle Sour, vodka, amaro, white truffle oil, lemon, sugar, egg white, white truffle garnish. Franciacorta, Italy's most refined bubbly made by the Champanoise method (Prosecco is not) will be poured with the first course, a white truffle laden Stracciatella, house steeped stock, Parmigiano Reggiano, eggs. The soup will be followed by Carpaccio di Filet Mignon, thinly sliced raw filet mignon, artichokes, arugula, shaved Parmesan and white truffles, for which the bottle of Amarone will have been decanted.

House made Veal Ravioli in Light Cream Sauce or Pappardelle in Light Cream sauce, both crowned with white truffle, will be the pasta course, accompanied by the Amarone and / or the Franciacorta Diners will then have a choice of house-butchered Rack of Veal Chop, pounded, truffle sauce, white truffle shavings or Sea Salt Roasted & White Truffe Branzino, white truffle oil, white truffle garnish, complemented by the Amarone For dessert, Truffled Sundae, vanilla gelato, house made Italian chocolate sauce, white truffle shavings with more Franciacorta.

Argudo's post-prandial limoncello will be the evening's final palate pleasing item unless Truffelicious-ists haven't finished the Amarone or would like more Franciacorta.

Il Grading's five-course Truffleicious Dinner will be available, as well as the restaurant's regular menu and signature plethora of daily specials, Friday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 31 from 5 to 11 p.m. for $3000 per person, including tax and gratuity. It will feature: a white truffle cocktail, four truffle enhanced courses; endless Franciacorta; the bottle of Dal Forno Romano Amarone Delle Valpolicella 2015; and the evening capping limoncello. Il Gradino is located at 808 Lexington Ave., between 62nd and 63rd Streets. For Truffleicious Dinner reservations, call, Il Gradino at 646-649-3289 and state intention to indulge in truffleicious-ness.

