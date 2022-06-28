WhiteBIT Integrates USDC on Stellar

WhiteBIT, one of Europe's largest crypto exchanges, announces their platform's integration of USD Coin (USDC) on Stellar Tweet this

"This is an awesome step forward in the expansion and momentum of the Stellar ecosystem," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. "This integration allows the diverse spectrum of WhiteBIT customers to enjoy the valuable benefits of USDC on Stellar."

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange with a team of 600+ professionals. Besides 250+ cryptocurrencies, the platform also supports national currencies. The company's primary goal is to achieve mass adoption of blockchain technology and expand the cryptocurrency community by providing a secure and easy-to-use platform. WhiteBIT is designed to meet all KYC and AML requirements and is used by over 3 million customers.

About Stellar‍

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 6 million accounts. For more information, visit stellar.org.

About the Stellar Development Foundation‍

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation.

