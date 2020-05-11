Whitefoord Reminds About Importance of Chronic Disease Management

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has created significant challenges for the entire nation, but particularly for low-income communities such as the one Whitefoord, a Federally-Qualified Community Health Center, serves. Amid the new reality we all face amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitefoord plays a larger role than ever in providing healthcare to those in the greater Atlanta community. Whitefoord's health centers have remained and will continue to remain open to meet the basic health needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and screening via a hot-line. Whitefoord also offers back to school immunizations, sports physicals, pediatrics, family medicine, dental and behavioral health services. It is important that you do not delay treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, depression and anxiety or routine annual exams, like pap smears, dental exams, etc. All services at Whitefoord's health centers are provided on a sliding fee scale based on income. Whitefoord offers extended hours, same day and tele-health appointments.

"We are open for in person and telehealth appointments and taking all precautions necessary to see patients as safely as possible," Dr. Jean O'Connor, JD, DrPH, FACHE, Whitefoord's CEO, stated. "It is important that parents not delay vaccines for their children, and that people with mental, behavior, or chronic disease healthcare needs see a healthcare provider."

To build the resilience of lower income families and Atlanta communities for future waves of the pandemic, Whitefoord is already planning to reopen its early education programs later this month and expand school-based health services in additional low-income Atlanta schools.

Whitefoord was founded in 1995 by Dr. George W. Brumley and his former student, Dr. Veda Johnson, to address the health and educational needs of the children and families of the surrounding school district. Today, Whitefoord serves more than 3,500 families and children in Southeast Atlanta through its Federally-Qualified Community Health Center and its partnership with Atlanta Public Schools around early care and education. Whitefoord operates three school-based health center clinics and a family medical center where they specialize in pediatrics, family medicine, dental and behavioral health. Whitefoord also operates a NAEYC-accredited early care and education program for children 6 weeks through 5 years old. Whitefoord has served as a safety-net and support system for some of our city's most underserved children and families in the greater Edgewood community for more than a quarter of a century. For more information about Whitefoord, visit www.whitefoord.org.

