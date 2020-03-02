WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $313.0 million , or $15.23 per share, compared to $15.35 per share in 2018

, or per share, compared to per share in 2018 Investment portfolio (1) totaling $589.7 million

totaling STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $97.3 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $150.6 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $137.8 million and $12.8 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of for the fourth quarter, including new originations of and of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Gross investment deployments (2) of $358.2 million for the year, including new originations of $288.6 million and $69.6 million of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments

of for the year, including new originations of and of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $7.7 million , or $0.375 per share, for the fourth quarter

, or per share, for the fourth quarter Core net investment income of $7.9 million , or $0.385 per share (3) , for the fourth quarter

, or per share , for the fourth quarter Annual net investment income of $31.2 million , or $1.518 per share

, or per share Annual core net investment income of $31.1 million , or $1.515 per share (3)

, or per share Annual distributions of $1.615 per share, including special distributions of $0.195 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $33.3 million, at fair value. (2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV. (3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on strong credit quality and successfully originated 13 new first-lien loans. We continue to transfer qualified assets to our joint venture. At end of the quarter, the joint venture has a total of 10 portfolio companies in its portfolio. Due to the strong deployment in the quarter, our net leverage increased markedly from 68% to 88%, further closing the gap to our target leverage range. With the uncertainty in global trade environment and potential pandemic risk, we will continue leveraging our differentiated three-tiered sourcing infrastructure backed by H.I.G. to prudently deploy capital into high credit quality opportunities, further increase portfolio diversification and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2019, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $589.7 million, compared with $469.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The portfolio at December 31, 2019 consisted of 66 positions across 51 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 10.4% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $10.0 million with the overall portfolio comprised of 81% in first lien secured loans, 11% in second lien secured loans, 3% in equity and the remainder in investments in STRS JV. Substantially, all loans were variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $31.0 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of approximately $5.5 million as well as cash proceeds of $25.5 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million in cash to STRS JV during the quarter to fund an investment. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $33.3 million, at fair value.

In addition to the transactions with STRS JV, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in thirteen new portfolio companies totaling $137.8 million. Also, the Company added $12.8 million to existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (inclusive of refinancing activities but excluding asset transfers to STRS JV as well as an additional $0.2 million in net repayments on revolvers) totaled approximately $68.3 million for the quarter. The activity was driven by 5 full repayments: Crews of California, Inc. ($18.7 million), Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc. ($16.6 million), StackPath, LLC ($15.5 million), London Trust Media Incorporated ($10.5 million) and Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC ($3.5 million).

During the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $87.4 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $29.8 million as well as cash proceeds of $57.7 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million cash to STRS JV for its direct investment.

In addition to the transactions with STRS JV during the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance invested $288.6 million across twenty-eight new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $28.5 million in existing portfolio companies exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (exclusive of refinancing activities and asset transfers to STRS JV) totaled approximately $151.4 million for the year. Three refinancings occurred during 2019 resulting in net repayments of approximately $0.6 million.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2019, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $97.3 million, consisted of 10 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 8.5%.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income was approximately $7.7 million and $31.2 million, respectively, compared with approximately $8.0 million and $25.0 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to increases in fee and paid-in-kind ("PIK") income as well as a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees expense recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in fee income as compared to the prior year was a result of a high volume of nonrecurring, fee-generating events in 2019 primarily from prepayments as well as amendments and waivers. The decrease in incentive fees was due to a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees component recorded during 2019. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.9 million and $31.1 million, respectively, compared with $8.2 million and $30.7 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 3.7% and an increase of 1.3%, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.1 million and a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.4 million, respectively. This compares with a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $3.1 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $32.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to realized gains generated by the sale of the Company's equity investment in Aretec in 2018.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.8 million and $30.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $4.9 million and $57.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively

WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2019, as compared with $315.5 million, or $15.36 per share, as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $315.3 million, or $15.35 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, as compared with $22.2 million as of September 30, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2019, the Company also had $11.1 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On December 9, 2019, the Company declared a regular distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, consistent for the twenty-ninth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2019.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2020. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID # 2483375. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 16, 2020. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #2483375. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com .

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $35 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):









December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 7,702



$ 0.375



$ 8,040



$ 0.391

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



212





0.010





(621)





(0.030)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and

losses



-





-





754





0.037

Core net investment income

$ 7,914



$ 0.385



$ 8,173



$ 0.398





































The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):





December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





Amount



Per Share Amounts



Amount



Per Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 31,196



$ 1.518



$ 25,000



$ 1.217

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





259





0.013

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



(71)





(0.003)





4,707





0.229

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and

losses



-





-





754





0.037

Core net investment income

$ 31,125



$ 1.515



$ 30,720



$ 1.496





































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)







December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets





Investments, at fair value





Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





$ 546,744







$ 459,399



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







9,651









10,165



Controlled affiliate company investments







33,293









—



Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $597,725 and $477,839, respectively)







589,688









469,564



Cash and cash equivalents







4,294









24,148



Restricted cash and cash equivalents







23,252









9,584



Interest receivable







6,010









4,616



Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions







360









5,608



Prepaid expenses and other receivables







7,620









575



Total assets





$ 631,224







$ 514,095



Liabilities

























Debt





$ 298,924







$ 175,953



Distributions payable







7,294









7,294



Management fees payable







8,290









11,193



Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions







—









445



Interest payable







1,674









1,562



Accounts payable and accrued expenses







1,944









2,322



Advances received from unfunded credit facilities







143









30



Total liabilities







318,269









198,799



Commitments and contingencies

























Net assets

























Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par

value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized







21









21



Paid-in capital in excess of par







300,744









301,557



Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings







12,190









13,718



Total net assets







312,955









315,296



Total liabilities and total net assets





$ 631,224







$ 514,095



Number of shares outstanding







20,546,032









20,546,032



Net asset value per share





$ 15.23







$ 15.35





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







Years ended December 31,











2019







2018







2017



Investment income





































From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





































Interest income





$ 56,566







$ 56,208







$ 49,233



Fee income







8,398









4,906









2,858



From non-controlled affiliate company investments





































Dividend income







1,173









2,132









2,713



From controlled affiliate company investments





































Interest income







936









—









—



Total investment income







67,073









63,246









54,804



Expenses





































Interest expense







13,468









11,599









9,811



Base management fees







11,300









10,511









9,508



Performance-based incentive fees







7,710









12,134









6,553



Administrative service fees







646









684









696



General and administrative expenses







2,337









2,646









2,024



Total expenses, before fees waived







35,461









37,574









28,592



Base management fees waived







(397)









(270)









—



Total expenses, net of fees waived







35,064









37,304









28,592



Net investment income before excise tax







32,009









25,942









26,212



Excise tax







813









942









—



Net investment income after excise tax







31,196









25,000









26,212



Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions





































Net realized gains (losses)





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







(409)









(216)









108



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







—









32,950









—



Foreign currency transactions







1









—









—



Net realized gains (losses)







(408)









32,734









108



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





































Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments







388









(5,136)









(1,620)



Non-controlled affiliate company investments







(514)









4,703









9,748



Controlled affiliate company investments







363









—









—



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies







(184)









—









—



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)







53









(433)









8,128



Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions







(355)









32,301









8,236



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations





$ 30,841







$ 57,301







$ 34,448



Per Common Share Data





































Basic and diluted earnings per common share





$ 1.50







$ 2.79







$ 1.77



Dividends and distributions declared per common share





$ 1.62







$ 1.42







$ 1.42



Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding







20,546,032









20,538,971









19,433,003





WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS

December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Investment

Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost





Fair

Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

North America

















Debt Investments

















Advertising

















Fluent, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (0.50% Floor)



8.80%



03/26/18



03/26/24



9,337



$ 9,337





$ 9,337









2.98%



Agricultural & Farm Machinery

















Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 5.75% (1.00% Floor)



7.38%



12/19/19



12/06/25



10,385



10,073







10,073









3.22



Air Freight & Logistics

















Access USA Shipping, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.80%



02/08/19



02/08/24



5,651



5,581







5,600









1.79



Application Software

















Newscycle Solutions, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.80%



06/14/19



12/29/22



5,263



5,174







5,136









1.64



First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan﻿(7)



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



9.77%



06/14/19



12/29/22



265



262







259









0.08

































5,528



5,436







5,395









1.72



Automotive Retail

















Team Car Care Holdings, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)



base rate+ 7.99% (1.00% Floor)



10.05%



02/26/18



02/26/23



16,722



16,485







16,722









5.34



BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.00%



11/15/19



11/18/24



8,500



8,164







8,168









2.61

































25,222



24,649







24,890









7.95



Broadcasting

















Alpha Media, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.87%



08/14/18



02/25/22



5,405



5,299







5,405









1.73



Rural Media Group, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.71% (1.00% Floor)



9.64%



12/29/17



12/29/22



7,133



7,050







6,991









2.23

































12,538



12,349







12,396









3.96



Cable & Satellite

















Bulk Midco, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



P+ 6.27% (1.00% Floor)



11.02%



06/08/18



06/08/23



15,000



14,845







14,250









4.45



Communications Equipment

















Sorenson Communications, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (0.00% Floor)



8.44%



03/15/19



03/15/24



4,875



4,749







4,857









1.55



Data Processing & Outsourced Services

















FPT Operating Company, LLC/ TLabs

Operating Company, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.00% Floor)



9.94%



06/07/19



06/07/24



24,907



24,685







24,284









7.76



Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)

















First Lien Secured Term Loan(13)



C+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.26%



12/19/19



12/19/24



21,718



16,231







16,415









5.25



First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan(7)﻿(13)



C+ 6.25% (1.00% Floor)



8.26%



12/19/19



12/19/24



—



—







—









—

































46,625



40,916







40,699









13.01





WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)

December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Investment

Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost





Fair

Value(11)





Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Department Stores

















Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



9.04% (0.75% PIK)



10/24/18



10/24/24



14,883



$ 14,591





$ 13,544









4.33%



Distributors

















Crown Brands, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.80%



01/28/19



01/25/24



5,727



5,610







5,596









1.79



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw

Loan(7)



L+ 8.00% (1.50% Floor)



9.80%



01/28/19



01/25/24



—



—







(2)









—

































5,727



5,610







5,594









1.79



Diversified Chemicals

















Sklar Holdings, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.99% (1.00% PIK)



11/13/19



05/13/23



8,902



8,731







8,731









2.79



First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan(7)



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.99% (1.00% PIK)



11/13/19



05/13/20



—



—







2









—

































8,902



8,731







8,733









2.79



Diversified Support Services

















ImageOne Industries, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.00% (1.00% Floor)



11.80% (4.00% PIK)



01/11/18



01/11/23



7,261



7,097







6,898









2.20



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)



L+ 10.00% (1.00% Floor)



11.94% (4.00% PIK)



07/22/19



12/12/22



525



525







525









0.17



NNA Services, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.50% Floor)



8.84%



10/16/18



10/16/23



9,889



9,739







9,889









3.16

































17,675



17,361







17,312









5.53



Education Services

















EducationDynamics, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



9.42%



11/26/19



11/26/24



11,750



11,520







11,519









3.68























Environmental & Facilities Services

















WH Lessor Corp

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.79%



12/26/19



12/26/24



6,458



6,330







6,329









2.02



First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.79%



12/26/19



12/26/24



—



—







—









—

































6,458



6,330







6,329









2.02



Food Retail

















AG Kings Holdings, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)



L+ 11.00% (1.00% Floor)



15.75% (2.00% PIK)



08/10/16



08/10/21



13,250



12,837







7,668









2.45























Health Care Facilities

















Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 9.00% (1.50% Floor)



10.94%



05/15/19



04/30/19



3,855



3,855







3,276









1.05



First Lien Secured Term Loan B



L+ 9.00% (1.50% Floor)



10.94%



02/01/13



04/30/19



13,511



13,511







11,484









3.67



Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)



N/A



15.75% (2.00% PIK)



02/01/13



07/31/18



1,028



1,024







—









—

































18,394



18,390







14,760









4.72





WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued) December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Health Care Services

















CHS Therapy, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 8.50% (1.50% Floor)



10.44%



06/14/19



06/14/24



7,615



$ 7,486





$ 7,615









2.43%



Lab Logistics, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.56%



10/16/19



09/25/23



107



106







106









0.03



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.44%



10/16/19



09/25/23



5,289



5,251







5,251









1.68



PMA Holdco, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.75% (1.00% Floor)



9.69%



06/28/18



06/28/23



12,784



12,595







12,720









4.06

































25,795



25,438







25,692









8.20



Home Furnishings

















Sure Fit Home Products, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.75% (1.00% Floor)



11.70%



10/26/18



07/13/22



5,250



5,178







5,040









1.61























Human Resources & Employment Services

















Pluto Acquisition Topco, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.31% (1.50% Floor)



8.23%



01/31/19



01/31/24



12,354



12,152







12,354









3.95



Interactive Media & Services

















What If Media Group, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.00% (1.00% Floor)



8.80%



10/02/19



10/02/24



12,919



12,673







12,673









4.05



Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

















Potpourri Group, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.50% Floor)



9.94%



07/03/19



07/03/24



18,763



18,385







18,424









5.89



Investment Banking & Brokerage

















Arcole Acquisition Corp(5)

















First Lien Secured Term Loan A



L+ 8.25% (1.00% Floor)



10.16%



11/29/18



11/30/23



5,231



5,156







4,968









1.59



First Lien Secured Term Loan B



L+ 14.50% (1.00% Floor)



16.41% (1.50% PIK)



11/29/18



11/30/23



1,805



1,779







1,777









0.57



JVMC Holdings Corp.

(f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.30%



02/28/19



02/28/24



16,190



16,055







16,190









5.17

































23,226



22,990







22,935









7.33



IT Consulting & Other Services

















AST-Applications Software

Technology LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.00% (1.00% Floor)



9.80% (1.00% PIK)



01/10/17



01/10/23



4,236



4,187







4,236









1.35























Leisure Facilities

















Honors Holdings, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.86% (1.00% Floor)



8.74%



09/06/19



09/06/24



9,405



9,264







9,305









2.97



First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.90%



09/06/19



09/06/24



4,662



4,616







4,612









1.47



Lift Brands, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.50% (1.00% Floor)



9.44% (0.50% PIK)



04/16/18



04/16/23



10,532



10,387







10,038









3.21



First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan(7)



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



10.75%



04/16/18



04/16/23



158



156







131









0.04





























24,757



24,423







24,086









7.69





WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)

December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Office Services & Supplies

















Empire Office, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.75% (1.50% Floor)



8.55%



04/12/19



04/12/24



12,224



$ 12,015





$ 12,029









3.84%



Other Diversified Financial Services

















Sigue Corporation(4)

















Second Lien Secured Term

Loan(4)



L+ 12.00% (1.00% Floor)



13.94%



12/27/13



05/01/20



24,904



24,905







24,655









7.88



Packaged Foods & Meats

















Lenny & Larry's, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 7.97% (1.00% Floor)



9.71% (1.18% PIK)



05/15/18



05/15/23



12,293



12,128







11,924









3.81



Research & Consulting Services

















Nelson Worldwide, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 9.25% (1.00% Floor)



11.23%



01/09/18



01/09/23



13,603



13,397







13,263









4.24



ALM Media, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.44%



11/25/19



11/25/24



15,750



15,441







15,441









4.93

































29,353



28,838







28,704









9.17



Restaurants

















LS GFG Holdings Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (0.00% Floor)



7.80%



11/30/18



11/19/25



10,237



9,977







9,717









3.10























Specialized Consumer Services

















True Blue Car Wash, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.12% (1.00% Floor)



9.91%



10/17/19



10/17/24



4,461



4,375







4,375









1.40



First Lien Secured Revolving

Loan(7)



L+ 8.12% (1.00% Floor)



9.91%



10/17/19



10/17/24



—



—







(20)









(0.01)

































4,461



4,375







4,355









1.39



Specialty Chemicals

















Flexitallic Group SAS

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.00% Floor)



8.44%



10/28/19



10/29/26



11,750



11,461







11,463









3.66























Specialized Finance

















Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)

















Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.50% (1.00% Floor)



12.19%



09/20/18



03/20/24



17,500



17,232







17,500









5.59



Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)

















Second Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 10.75% (1.00% Floor)



12.44%



09/09/16



03/09/22



20,000



19,841







20,000









6.39



WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

















Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(14)(15)



L+ 6.50%



8.26%



07/19/19



01/14/29



26,344



26,344







26,344









8.42

































63,844



63,417







63,844









20.40



Systems Software

















Vero Parent, Inc

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.00% (1.00% Floor)



7.91%



11/06/19



08/16/24



20,000



18,014







19,025









6.08























Trading Companies & Distributors

















Vessco Holdings, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 6.50% (1.50% Floor)



8.41%



08/22/19



08/22/24



19,067



18,713







18,696









5.97





WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued) December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Investment Type(1)



Spread Above Index(2)



Interest Rate(3)



Acquisition Date(10)



Maturity Date



Principal/ Share Amount



Amortized Cost



Fair Value(11)



Fair Value As A Percentage of Net Assets

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

















Source Code Midco, LLC

















First Lien Secured Term Loan



L+ 8.25% (1.00% Floor)



10.18%



05/04/18



05/04/23



23,566



$ 23,112





$ 23,566









7.53%



Total Debt Investments



























591,199



575,686







566,374









180.94



Equity Investments

















Advertising

















Fluent, Inc. (f/k/a Cogint, Inc.)(4)(9)



N/A



N/A



11/28/17



N/A



187



560







467









0.15



Diversified Support Services

















Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4)



N/A



N/A



12/28/18



12/08/25



317



317







276









0.09



ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A

Units(4)



N/A



N/A



09/20/19



12/08/25



149



—







48









0.02



Health Care Services

















Lab Logistics Preferred Units



N/A



N/A



10/29/19



06/28/28



2



857







857









0.27



PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4)



N/A



N/A



06/28/18



06/28/28



8



—







461









0.15

































10



857







1,318









0.42



Other Diversified Financial Services

















RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)



N/A



N/A



10/01/17



N/A



143



—







—









—



SFS Global Holding Company

Warrants(4)



N/A



N/A



06/28/18



12/28/25



—



—







—









—



Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)



N/A



N/A



06/28/18



12/28/25



22



2,890







3,721









1.19

































165



2,890







3,721









1.19



Specialized Finance

















NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units(4)(5)(6)



N/A



N/A



08/13/14



08/31/21



10,000



10,029







9,651









3.08



WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund

LLC(4)(5)(7)(14)



N/A



N/A



07/19/19



08/31/21



6,586



6,586







6,949









2.22



Trading Companies & Distributors

















Vessco Holdings, LLC(4)



N/A



N/A



08/22/19



12/31/22



489



800







800









0.26



Trucking

















Europcar Mobility Group(5)



N/A



N/A



10/31/19



12/31/22



—



—







84









0.03



Total Equity Investments



























17,903



22,039







23,314









7.46



Total Investments



























609,102



$ 597,725





$ 589,688









188.40%





(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.8%, 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. The Prime was 4.75% as of December 31, 2019. The CDOR was 2.0% at December 31, 2019. (3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case maybe. (4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84%, of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments. (6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. (7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2019. (8) The investment is on non-accrual status. (9) The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs. There are no legal restrictions on sales of the investment. (10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 188% of the Company's net assets or 93% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales. (11) Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs. (12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts. (13) Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars. (14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV''), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans. (15) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.





Contacts

Stuart Aronson

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

212-506-0500

[email protected]

or

Joyson Thomas

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

305-379-2322

[email protected]

or

Sean Silva

Prosek Partners

646-818-9122

[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.whitehorsefinance.com

