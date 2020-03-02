WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Mar 02, 2020

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, compared to $15.35 per share in 2018
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $589.7 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $97.3 million
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $150.6 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $137.8 million and $12.8 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Gross investment deployments(2) of $358.2 million for the year, including new originations of $288.6 million and $69.6 million of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income of $7.7 million, or $0.375 per share, for the fourth quarter
  • Core net investment income of $7.9 million, or $0.385 per share(3), for the fourth quarter
  • Annual net investment income of $31.2 million, or $1.518 per share
  • Annual core net investment income of $31.1 million, or $1.515 per share(3)
  • Annual distributions of $1.615 per share, including special distributions of $0.195 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $33.3 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on strong credit quality and successfully originated 13 new first-lien loans. We continue to transfer qualified assets to our joint venture. At end of the quarter, the joint venture has a total of 10 portfolio companies in its portfolio. Due to the strong deployment in the quarter, our net leverage increased markedly from 68% to 88%, further closing the gap to our target leverage range. With the uncertainty in global trade environment and potential pandemic risk, we will continue leveraging our differentiated three-tiered sourcing infrastructure backed by H.I.G. to prudently deploy capital into high credit quality opportunities, further increase portfolio diversification and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2019, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $589.7 million, compared with $469.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The portfolio at December 31, 2019 consisted of 66 positions across 51 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 10.4% on income-producing debt investments.  The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $10.0 million with the overall portfolio comprised of 81% in first lien secured loans, 11% in second lien secured loans, 3% in equity and the remainder in investments in STRS JV.  Substantially, all loans were variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $31.0 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of approximately $5.5 million as well as cash proceeds of $25.5 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million in cash to STRS JV during the quarter to fund an investment. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $33.3 million, at fair value.

In addition to the transactions with STRS JV, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in thirteen new portfolio companies totaling $137.8 million. Also, the Company added $12.8 million to existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (inclusive of refinancing activities but excluding asset transfers to STRS JV as well as an additional $0.2 million in net repayments on revolvers) totaled approximately $68.3 million for the quarter.  The activity was driven by 5 full repayments: Crews of California, Inc. ($18.7 million), Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc. ($16.6 million), StackPath, LLC ($15.5 million), London Trust Media Incorporated ($10.5 million) and Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC ($3.5 million).

During the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $87.4 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $29.8 million as well as cash proceeds of $57.7 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million cash to STRS JV for its direct investment.

In addition to the transactions with STRS JV during the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance invested $288.6 million across twenty-eight new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $28.5 million in existing portfolio companies exclusive of refinancing.  Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (exclusive of refinancing activities and asset transfers to STRS JV) totaled approximately $151.4 million for the year.  Three refinancings occurred during 2019 resulting in net repayments of approximately $0.6 million.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2019, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $97.3 million, consisted of 10 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 8.5%.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income was approximately $7.7 million and $31.2 million, respectively, compared with approximately $8.0 million and $25.0 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to increases in fee and paid-in-kind ("PIK") income as well as a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees expense recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in fee income as compared to the prior year was a result of a high volume of nonrecurring, fee-generating events in 2019 primarily from prepayments as well as amendments and waivers.  The decrease in incentive fees was due to a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees component recorded during 2019.  For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.9 million and $31.1 million, respectively, compared with $8.2 million and $30.7 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 3.7% and an increase of 1.3%, respectively.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.1 million and a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.4 million, respectively. This compares with a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $3.1 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $32.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to realized gains generated by the sale of the Company's equity investment in Aretec in 2018.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.8 million and $30.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $4.9 million and $57.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively

WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2019, as compared with $315.5 million, or $15.36 per share, as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $315.3 million, or $15.35 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, as compared with $22.2 million as of September 30, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash.  As of December 31, 2019, the Company also had $11.1 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On December 9, 2019, the Company declared a regular distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, consistent for the twenty-ninth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2019.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains.  The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2020. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID # 2483375. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 16, 2020. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #2483375. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $35 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

 (4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Net investment income

$

7,702

$

0.375

$

8,040

$

0.391

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


-


-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

212


0.010


(621)


(0.030)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and
losses

-


-


754


0.037

Core net investment income

$

7,914

$

0.385

$

8,173

$

0.398

















The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Amount

 Per Share

Amounts

Net investment income

$

31,196

$

1.518

$

25,000

$

1.217

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness

-


-


259


0.013

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee

(71)


(0.003)


4,707


0.229

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and
losses

-


-


754


0.037

Core net investment income

$

31,125

$

1.515

$

30,720

$

1.496

















WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets


Investments, at fair value


Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


$

546,744



$

459,399

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



9,651




10,165

Controlled affiliate company investments



33,293






Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $597,725 and $477,839, respectively)



589,688




469,564

Cash and cash equivalents



4,294




24,148

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



23,252




9,584

Interest receivable



6,010




4,616

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



360




5,608

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



7,620




575

Total assets


$

631,224



$

514,095

Liabilities












Debt


$

298,924



$

175,953

Distributions payable



7,294




7,294

Management fees payable



8,290




11,193

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions








445

Interest payable



1,674




1,562

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,944




2,322

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



143




30

Total liabilities



318,269




198,799

Commitments and contingencies












Net assets












Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par
          value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



21




21

Paid-in capital in excess of par



300,744




301,557

Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings



12,190




13,718

Total net assets



312,955




315,296

Total liabilities and total net assets


$

631,224



$

514,095

Number of shares outstanding



20,546,032




20,546,032

Net asset value per share


$

15.23



$

15.35

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Years ended December 31,





2019



2018



2017

Investment income


















From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


















Interest income


$

56,566



$

56,208



$

49,233

Fee income



8,398




4,906




2,858

From non-controlled affiliate company investments


















Dividend income



1,173




2,132




2,713

From controlled affiliate company investments


















Interest income



936











Total investment income



67,073




63,246




54,804

Expenses


















Interest expense



13,468




11,599




9,811

Base management fees



11,300




10,511




9,508

Performance-based incentive fees



7,710




12,134




6,553

Administrative service fees



646




684




696

General and administrative expenses



2,337




2,646




2,024

Total expenses, before fees waived



35,461




37,574




28,592

Base management fees waived



(397)




(270)






Total expenses, net of fees waived



35,064




37,304




28,592

Net investment income before excise tax



32,009




25,942




26,212

Excise tax



813




942






Net investment income after excise tax



31,196




25,000




26,212

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions


















Net realized gains (losses)


















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(409)




(216)




108

Non-controlled affiliate company investments








32,950






Foreign currency transactions



1











Net realized gains (losses)



(408)




32,734




108

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)


















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



388




(5,136)




(1,620)

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



(514)




4,703




9,748

Controlled affiliate company investments



363











      Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(184)











   Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





53




(433)




8,128

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions



(355)




32,301




8,236

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

30,841



$

57,301



$

34,448

Per Common Share Data


















Basic and diluted earnings per common share


$

1.50



$

2.79



$

1.77

Dividends and distributions declared per common share


$

1.62



$

1.42



$

1.42

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



20,546,032




20,538,971




19,433,003

WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF INVESTMENTS
December 31, 2019
(in thousands)

Investment
Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost


Fair
Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

North America








Debt Investments








Advertising








Fluent, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

(0.50% Floor)

8.80%

 

03/26/18

 

03/26/24

 

9,337

$

9,337


$

9,337




2.98%

Agricultural & Farm Machinery








Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 5.75%

(1.00% Floor)

7.38%

 

12/19/19

 

12/06/25

 

10,385

 

10,073



10,073




3.22

Air Freight & Logistics








Access USA Shipping, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

(1.50% Floor)

9.80%

 

02/08/19

 

02/08/24

 

5,651

 

5,581



5,600




1.79

Application Software








Newscycle Solutions, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

(1.00% Floor)

8.80%

 

06/14/19

 

12/29/22

 

5,263

 

5,174



5,136




1.64

First Lien Secured Revolving
Loan﻿(7)

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

9.77%

 

06/14/19

 

12/29/22

 

265

 

262



259




0.08
















 

5,528

 

5,436



5,395




1.72

Automotive Retail








Team Car Care Holdings, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)

base rate+ 7.99%

(1.00% Floor)

10.05%

 

02/26/18

 

02/26/23

16,722

 

16,485



16,722




5.34

BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.25%

(1.00% Floor)

8.00%

 

11/15/19

 

11/18/24

 

8,500

 

8,164



8,168




2.61
















 

25,222

 

24,649



24,890




7.95

Broadcasting








Alpha Media, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.87%

 

08/14/18

 

02/25/22

 

5,405

 

5,299



5,405




1.73

Rural Media Group, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.71%

(1.00% Floor)

9.64%

 

12/29/17

 

12/29/22

 

7,133

 

7,050



6,991




2.23
















12,538

12,349



12,396




3.96

Cable & Satellite








Bulk Midco, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

P+ 6.27%

(1.00% Floor)

11.02%

 

06/08/18

 

06/08/23

 

15,000

 

14,845



14,250




4.45

Communications Equipment








Sorenson Communications, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(0.00% Floor)

8.44%

 

03/15/19

 

03/15/24

 

4,875

 

4,749



4,857




1.55

Data Processing & Outsourced Services








FPT Operating Company, LLC/ TLabs
Operating Company, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

(1.00% Floor)

9.94%

 

06/07/19

 

06/07/24

 

24,907

 

24,685



24,284




7.76

Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)








First Lien Secured Term Loan(13)

C+ 6.25%

(1.00% Floor)

8.26%

 

12/19/19

 

12/19/24

 

21,718

 

16,231



16,415




5.25

First Lien Secured Revolving
Loan(7)﻿(13)

C+ 6.25%

(1.00% Floor)

8.26%

 

12/19/19

 

12/19/24

 

 

























46,625

40,916



40,699




13.01

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 
Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)
December 31, 2019
(in thousands)

 

Investment
Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost


 

 Fair
Value(11)


Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Department Stores








Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

(1.00% Floor)

9.04%

(0.75% PIK)

 

10/24/18

 

10/24/24

 

14,883

 

$

14,591


$

13,544




4.33%

Distributors








Crown Brands, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

(1.50% Floor)

9.80%

 

01/28/19

 

01/25/24

 

5,727

 

5,610



5,596




1.79

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw
     Loan(7)



L+ 8.00%

(1.50% Floor)

9.80%

 

01/28/19

 

01/25/24

 

 



(2)





















5,727

5,610



5,594




1.79

Diversified Chemicals








Sklar Holdings, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.99%

(1.00% PIK)

 

11/13/19

 

05/13/23

 

8,902

 

8,731



8,731




2.79

First Lien Secured Revolving
     Loan(7)

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.99%

(1.00% PIK)

 

11/13/19

 

05/13/20

 

 



2





















8,902

8,731



8,733




2.79

Diversified Support Services








ImageOne Industries, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.00%

(1.00% Floor)

11.80%

(4.00% PIK)

 

01/11/18

 

01/11/23

 

7,261

7,097



6,898




2.20

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)

L+ 10.00%

(1.00% Floor)

11.94%

(4.00% PIK)

 

07/22/19

 

12/12/22

 

525

525



525




0.17

NNA Services, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

(1.50% Floor)

8.84%

 

10/16/18

 

10/16/23

 

9,889

9,739



9,889




3.16
















17,675

17,361



17,312




5.53

Education Services








EducationDynamics, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

(1.00% Floor)

9.42%

 

11/26/19

 

11/26/24

 

11,750

 

11,520



11,519




3.68











Environmental & Facilities Services








WH Lessor Corp








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.79%

 

12/26/19

 

12/26/24

 

6,458

 

6,330



6,329




2.02

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.79%

 

12/26/19

 

12/26/24

 

 

























6,458

6,330



6,329




2.02

Food Retail








AG Kings Holdings, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)

L+ 11.00%

(1.00% Floor)

15.75%

(2.00% PIK)

 

08/10/16

 

08/10/21

 

13,250

 

12,837



7,668




2.45











Health Care Facilities








Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan A

L+ 9.00%

(1.50% Floor)

10.94%

 

05/15/19

 

04/30/19

 

3,855

3,855



3,276




1.05

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

L+ 9.00%

(1.50% Floor)

10.94%

 

02/01/13

 

04/30/19

 

13,511

 

13,511



11,484




3.67

Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)

N/A

15.75%

(2.00% PIK)

 

02/01/13

 

07/31/18

 

1,028

 

1,024

























18,394

18,390



14,760




4.72

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 

Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)

December 31, 2019

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Health Care Services








CHS Therapy, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan A

L+ 8.50%

(1.50% Floor)

10.44%

 

06/14/19

 

06/14/24

 

7,615

 

$

7,486


$

7,615




2.43%

Lab Logistics, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

8.56%

 

10/16/19

 

09/25/23

 

107

 

106



106




0.03

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

8.44%

 

10/16/19

 

09/25/23

 

5,289

 

5,251



5,251




1.68

PMA Holdco, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.75%

(1.00% Floor)

9.69%

 

06/28/18

 

06/28/23

 

12,784

 

12,595



12,720




4.06
















 

25,795

 

25,438



25,692




8.20

Home Furnishings








Sure Fit Home Products, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.75%

(1.00% Floor)

11.70%

 

10/26/18

 

07/13/22

 

5,250

 

5,178



5,040




1.61











Human Resources & Employment Services








Pluto Acquisition Topco, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.31%

(1.50% Floor)

8.23%

 

01/31/19

 

01/31/24

 

12,354

 

12,152



12,354




3.95

Interactive Media & Services








What If Media Group, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.00%

(1.00% Floor)

8.80%

 

10/02/19

 

10/02/24

 

12,919

 

12,673



12,673




4.05

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail








Potpourri Group, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

(1.50% Floor)

9.94%

 

07/03/19

 

07/03/24

 

18,763

 

18,385



18,424




5.89

Investment Banking & Brokerage








Arcole Acquisition Corp(5)








First Lien Secured Term Loan A

L+ 8.25%

(1.00% Floor)

10.16%

 

11/29/18

 

11/30/23

 

5,231

 

5,156



4,968




1.59

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

L+ 14.50%

(1.00% Floor)

16.41%

(1.50% PIK)

 

11/29/18

 

11/30/23

 

1,805

 

1,779



1,777




0.57

JVMC Holdings Corp.
(f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

8.30%

 

02/28/19

 

02/28/24

16,190

 

16,055



16,190




5.17
















23,226

22,990



22,935




7.33

IT Consulting & Other Services








AST-Applications Software
Technology LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.00%

(1.00% Floor)

9.80%

(1.00% PIK)

 

01/10/17

 

01/10/23

 

4,236

 

4,187



4,236




1.35











Leisure Facilities








Honors Holdings, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.86%

(1.00% Floor)

8.74%

 

09/06/19

 

09/06/24

 

9,405

 

9,264



9,305




2.97

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.90%

 

09/06/19

 

09/06/24

4,662

 

4,616



4,612




1.47

Lift Brands, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.50%

(1.00% Floor)

9.44%

(0.50% PIK)

 

04/16/18

 

04/16/23

 

10,532

 

10,387



10,038




3.21

First Lien Secured Revolving
     Loan(7)

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

10.75%

 

04/16/18

04/16/23

 

158

 

156



131




0.04














 

24,757

 

24,423



24,086




7.69

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 
Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)
December 31, 2019
(in thousands)

 Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Office Services & Supplies








Empire Office, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.75%

(1.50% Floor)

8.55%

 

04/12/19

 

04/12/24

 

12,224

 

$

12,015


$

12,029




3.84%

Other Diversified Financial Services








Sigue Corporation(4)








Second Lien Secured Term
Loan(4)

L+ 12.00%

(1.00% Floor)

13.94%

 

12/27/13

 

05/01/20

 

24,904

 

24,905



24,655




7.88

Packaged Foods & Meats








Lenny & Larry's, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 7.97%

(1.00% Floor)

9.71%

(1.18% PIK)

 

05/15/18

 

05/15/23

 

12,293

 

12,128



11,924




3.81

Research & Consulting Services








Nelson Worldwide, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 9.25%

(1.00% Floor)

11.23%

 

01/09/18

 

01/09/23

 

13,603

 

13,397



13,263




4.24

ALM Media, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

8.44%

 

11/25/19

 

11/25/24

 

15,750

 

15,441



15,441




4.93
















29,353

28,838



28,704




9.17

Restaurants








LS GFG Holdings Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

(0.00% Floor)

7.80%

 

11/30/18

 

11/19/25

 

10,237

 

9,977



9,717




3.10











Specialized Consumer Services








True Blue Car Wash, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.12%

(1.00% Floor)

9.91%

 

10/17/19

 

10/17/24

 

4,461

 

4,375



4,375




1.40

First Lien Secured Revolving
     Loan(7)

L+ 8.12%

(1.00% Floor)

9.91%

 

10/17/19

 

10/17/24

 

 



(20)




(0.01)
















4,461

4,375



4,355




1.39

Specialty Chemicals








Flexitallic Group SAS








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(1.00% Floor)

8.44%

 

10/28/19

 

10/29/26

 

11,750

 

11,461



11,463




3.66











Specialized Finance








Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)








Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.50%

(1.00% Floor)

12.19%

 

09/20/18

 

03/20/24

 

17,500

 

17,232



17,500




5.59

Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)








Second Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 10.75%

(1.00% Floor)

12.44%

 

09/09/16

 

03/09/22

 

20,000

 

19,841



20,000




6.39

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC








Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(14)(15)

L+ 6.50%

8.26%

 

07/19/19

 

01/14/29

26,344

 

26,344



26,344




8.42
















63,844

 

63,417



63,844




20.40

Systems Software








Vero Parent, Inc








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.00%

(1.00% Floor)

7.91%

 

11/06/19

 

08/16/24

 

20,000

 

18,014



19,025




6.08











Trading Companies & Distributors








Vessco Holdings, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 6.50%

(1.50% Floor)

8.41%

 

08/22/19

 

08/22/24

 

19,067

 

18,713



18,696




5.97

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 

Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)

December 31, 2019

(in thousands)

Investment Type(1)

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals








Source Code Midco, LLC








First Lien Secured Term Loan

L+ 8.25%

(1.00% Floor)

10.18%

05/04/18

 

05/04/23

 

23,566

 

$

23,112


$

23,566




7.53%

Total Debt Investments













591,199

 

575,686



566,374




180.94

Equity Investments








Advertising








Fluent, Inc. (f/k/a Cogint, Inc.)(4)(9)

N/A

N/A

11/28/17

N/A

187

560



467




0.15

Diversified Support Services








Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4)

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

12/08/25

317

317



276




0.09

ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A 
     Units(4)

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

12/08/25

149

 



48




0.02

Health Care Services








Lab Logistics Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

10/29/19

06/28/28

2

857



857




0.27

PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

06/28/28

8

 



461




0.15
















10

857



1,318




0.42

Other Diversified Financial Services








RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)

N/A

N/A

10/01/17

N/A

143












SFS Global Holding Company
     Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25














Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

22

2,890



3,721




1.19
















165

2,890



3,721




1.19

Specialized Finance








NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units(4)(5)(6)

N/A

N/A

08/13/14

08/31/21

 

10,000

 

10,029



9,651




3.08

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund 
      LLC(4)(5)(7)(14)

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

 

08/31/21

 

6,586

 

6,586



6,949




2.22

Trading Companies & Distributors








Vessco Holdings, LLC(4)

N/A

N/A

08/22/19

12/31/22

489

800



800




0.26

Trucking








Europcar Mobility Group(5)

N/A

N/A

10/31/19

12/31/22

 

 



84




0.03

Total Equity Investments













17,903

 

22,039



23,314




7.46

Total Investments













609,102

 

$

597,725


$

589,688




188.40%

(1)

Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(2)

The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.8%, 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. The Prime was 4.75% as of December 31, 2019. The CDOR was 2.0% at December 31, 2019.

(3)

The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case maybe.

(4)

The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.

(5)

Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84%, of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.

(6)

Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.

(7)

The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2019.

(8)

The investment is on non-accrual status.

(9)

The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs. There are no legal restrictions on sales of the investment.

(10)

Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 188% of the Company's net assets or 93% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.

(11)

Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.

(12)

The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.

(13)

Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars.

(14)

Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV''), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.

(15)

Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.


 

Contacts

Stuart Aronson
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
212-506-0500
[email protected]

or

Joyson Thomas
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
305-379-2322
[email protected]

or

Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-818-9122
[email protected]

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.whitehorsefinance.com

