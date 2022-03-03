WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $349.8 million , or $15.10 per share, compared to $15.23 per share in 2020

, or per share, compared to per share in 2020 Investment portfolio (1) totaling $819.2 million

totaling STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $259.5 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $199.2 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $181.3 million and $17.9 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of for the fourth quarter, including new originations of and of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Gross investment deployments (2) of $483.2 million for the year, including new originations of $371.4 million and $111.8 million of fundings for refinancing and add-ons to existing investments

of for the year, including new originations of and of fundings for refinancing and add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $7.5 million , or $0.331 per share, for the fourth quarter

, or per share, for the fourth quarter Core net investment income of $7.3 million , or $0.322 per share (3) , for the fourth quarter

, or per share , for the fourth quarter Annual net investment income of $28.8 million , or $1.361 per share

, or per share Annual core net investment income of $29.7 million , or $1.405 per share (3)

, or per share Annual distributions of $1.555 per share, including special distribution of $0.135 per share

Recent Developments

In February 2022, the Company increased its capital commitment to the STRS JV in the amount of an additional $25 million, which brings the Company's total capital commitment to the STRS JV to $100 million, comprised of $80 million of subordinated notes and $20 million of LLC equity interests. In connection with this increase in the Company's capital commitment, the Company and STRS Ohio's amended economic ownership in the STRS JV is approximately 66.67% and 33.33%, respectively.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This past quarter was a record-setting period for capital deployments with WhiteHorse successfully originating 18 new loans deploying a total of $199.2 million. During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed a primary offering resulting in net proceeds of approximately $33.7 million. The proceeds from the offering were fully deployed in the quarter, resulting in a transaction that was immediately accretive. Our ability to rapidly deploy these proceeds reflects the breadth and quality of our unique sourcing capabilities. The lending market remains active and competitive, with pricing, leverage and documentation terms beginning to return to pre-COVID levels. Our pipeline for future deal flow is at an all-time high due in part to our differentiated three-tiered sourcing approach and relationship with the leading H.I.G. platform. This has allowed us to adhere to our disciplined deal sourcing and rigorous underwriting standards to maintain and grow a healthy portfolio, generating robust cash flows to support our dividend and ultimately creating value for our shareholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2021, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $819.2 million, compared with $690.7 million as of December 31, 2020. The portfolio as of December 31, 2021 consisted of 127 positions across 76 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.1% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $6.8 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 85.1% first lien secured loans, 2.9% second lien secured loans, 2.8% equity and 9.2% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in 18 new portfolio companies for a total of $181.3 million, added a total of $17.9 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $2.7 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments, totaled approximately $35.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by four full realizations in Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC, SmartSign Holdings LLC, Policy Services Company, LLC and Convergence Technologies, Inc.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of three new portfolio companies, one add-on and the remaining portion of one previously transferred deal totaling $35.1 million to STRS JV in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $3.4 million as well as cash proceeds of $31.7 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance invested $371.4 million across 35 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $72.0 million in existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancings. Proceeds from sales and repayments, exclusive of refinancings, totaled approximately $202.1 million for the year. In addition, the Company refinanced three first lien investments, NNA Services, LLC, EducationDynamics, LLC and Source Code Midco, LLC, resulting in net repayments of approximately $7.3 million. Gross receipts from refinancings were $47.1 million and gross deployments from refinancings were $39.8 million.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $141.6 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $23.6 million as well as cash proceeds of $118.0 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $75.6 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2021, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $259.5 million, consisted of 28 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.9% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net investment income was approximately $7.5 million and $28.8 million, respectively, compared with approximately $6.9 million and $24.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 8.7% and 19.0%, respectively. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from STRS JV, accelerated accretion and interest income recognized due to higher repayment activities and larger portfolio size in both the Company and STRS JV. This was partially offset by higher interest expense incurred due to higher leverage balances and higher management fee charged on higher average total assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 12.6%.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, core net investment income(3) was $7.3 million and $29.7 million, or $0.322 per share and $1.405 per share, respectively, compared with $7.1 million and $25.7 million, or $0.348 per share and $1.249 per share, for the same periods in the prior year.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4.3 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million, respectively. This compares with net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million and $7.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to unrealized losses generated on markdowns on two portfolio companies, Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. and PlayMonster LLC.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.1 million and $30.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $8.2 million and $31.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share, as of December 31, 2021, as compared with $323.7 million, or $15.46 per share, as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $312.9 million, or $15.23 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $22.5 million, as compared with $16.6 million as of September 30, 2021, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2021, the Company also had $43.4 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2022.

On November 9, 2021, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-seventh consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021. In addition, previously on October 14, 2021, the Company declared a special distribution of $0.135 per share, which was paid on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $47 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $75.6 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):







































December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share













Amounts











Amounts

Net investment income

$ 7,454



$ 0.331



$ 6,883



$ 0.335

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



662





0.029





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



(863)





(0.038)





262





0.013

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 7,253



$ 0.322



$ 7,145



$ 0.348



The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):







































December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share













Amounts











Amounts

Net investment income

$ 28,791



$ 1.361



$ 24,157



$ 1.176

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



662





0.032





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



261





0.012





1,505





0.073

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 29,714



$ 1.405



$ 25,662



$ 1.249



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets













Investments, at fair value













Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 736,727

$ 623,777

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



6,874



15,717

Controlled affiliate company investments



75,607



51,241

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $831,960 and $695,429, respectively)



819,208



690,735

Cash and cash equivalents



12,185



8,062

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



9,814



7,549

Restricted foreign currency (cost of $752 and $319, respectively)



469



333

Interest and dividend receivable



7,521



6,532

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



—



4,717

Escrow receivable



515



—

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



1,307



1,061

Total assets

$ 851,019

$ 718,989

















Liabilities













Debt

$ 475,958

$ 384,880

Distributions payable



8,222



7,294

Management fees payable



3,766



3,354

Incentive fees payable



7,958



6,117

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions



—



497

Interest payable



2,087



1,870

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



2,438



1,708

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



839



372

Total liabilities



501,268



406,092

















Commitments and contingencies





























Net assets













Common stock, 23,162,667 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001

per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



23



21

Paid-in capital in excess of par



339,161



300,002

Accumulated earnings



10,567



12,874

Total net assets



349,751



312,897

Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 851,019

$ 718,989

Number of shares outstanding



23,162,667



20,546,032

Net asset value per share

$ 15.10

$ 15.23



















WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data)









Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2019 Investment income

















From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

















Interest income

$ 59,845

$ 54,039

$ 56,566 Fee income



2,621



1,988



8,398 Dividend income



273



133



— From non-controlled affiliate company investments

















Dividend income



1,190



1,183



1,173 From controlled affiliate company investments

















Interest income



3,307



2,595



936 Dividend income



4,907



1,761



— Total investment income



72,143



61,699



67,073 Expenses

















Interest expense



16,594



13,125



13,468 Base management fees



13,975



12,464



11,300 Performance-based incentive fees



7,524



7,619



7,710 Administrative service fees



683



683



646 General and administrative expenses



3,572



2,909



2,337 Total expenses, before fees waived



42,348



36,800



35,461 Base management fees waived



—



—



(397) Total expenses, net of fees waived



42,348



36,800



35,064 Net investment income before excise tax



29,795



24,899



32,009 Excise tax



1,004



742



813 Net investment income after excise tax



28,791



24,157



31,196



















Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions

















Net realized gains (losses)

















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



7,994



4,118



(409) Non-controlled affiliate company investments



562



—



— Foreign currency transactions



262



70



1 Foreign currency forward contracts



(3)



(25)



— Net realized gains (losses)



8,815



4,163



(408) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(9,501)



4,685



388 Non-controlled affiliate company investments



1,187



(878)



(514) Controlled affiliate company investments



708



(464)



363 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



94



22



(184) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



(7,512)



3,365



53 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions



1,303



7,528



(355) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 30,094

$ 31,685

$ 30,841



















Per Common Share Data

















Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.42

$ 1.55

$ 1.50 Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$ 1.56

$ 1.55

$ 1.62 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



21,150,168



20,546,032



20,546,032

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments December 31, 2021 (in thousands)

Issuer

Investment Type(1)

Floor

Spread

Above

Index(2)

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

North America













































Debt Investments













































Advertising













































I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/15/21

12/15/26

9,286

$ 9,102

$ 9,100

2.60 % I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/15/21

12/15/26

396



388



388

0.11

I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/15/21

12/15/26

—



—



—

—



































9,490



9,488

2.71

Air Freight & Logistics













































Access USA Shipping, LLC (d/b/a MyUS.com)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.00%

9.50%

02/08/19

02/08/24

4,937



4,906



4,937

1.41

ITS Buyer Inc. (d/b/a ITS Logistics, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/22/21

06/15/26

3,612



3,540



3,539

1.01

ITS Buyer Inc. (d/b/a ITS Logistics, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/22/21

06/15/26

—



—



—

—

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

07/12/21

07/12/26

11,789



11,575



11,646

3.33

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

07/12/21

07/12/26

—



—



7

—



































20,021



20,129

5.75

Application Software













































Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75%

L+ 9.00%

9.75%

05/03/21

05/07/29

15,000



14,586



14,700

4.20

Education Networks of America, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 5.50%

6.50%

11/30/21

10/27/26

4,719



4,511



4,508

1.29

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

06/14/19

12/29/22

3,213



3,195



3,213

0.92

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

06/14/19

12/29/22

169



168



169

0.05



































22,460



22,590

6.46

Automotive Retail













































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)(12)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.03%

Base rate+ 7.98%

9.02%

02/16/18

06/28/24

15,286



15,193



15,286

4.37



































15,193



15,286

4.37

Broadcasting













































Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

SF+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/21

12/30/26

8,191



8,027



8,027

2.30

Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

SF+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/21

12/30/26

—



—



—

—



































8,027



8,027

2.30

Building Products













































Drew Foam Companies Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

11/05/20

11/05/25

7,207



7,094



7,183

2.05

LHS Borrower, LLC (d/b/a Leaf Home, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

09/30/20

09/30/25

9,506



9,346



9,416

2.69

LHS Borrower, LLC (d/b/a Leaf Home, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

09/30/20

09/30/25

—



—



4

—

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(13)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

2.45%

CP+ 5.50%

7.95%

12/17/21

12/17/26

9,027



6,923



6,998

2.00

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)(13)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

2.45%

CP+ 5.50%

7.95%

12/17/21

12/17/26

—



—



—

—

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

3.25%

P+ 5.50%

8.75%

12/17/21

12/17/26

2,198



2,154



2,154

0.62

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

3.25%

P+ 5.50%

8.75%

12/17/21

12/17/26

—



—



—

—

Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(13)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

07/27/21

07/27/26

22,977



17,975



17,841

5.10

Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

07/27/21

07/27/26

164



161



161

0.05



































43,653



43,757

12.51

Cable & Satellite













































Bulk Midco, LLC(15)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.24%

8.24%

06/08/18

06/08/23

15,000



14,936



14,526

4.15



































14,936



14,526

4.15

Commodity Chemicals













































Flexitallic Group SAS

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50% (8.00% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

10/28/19

10/29/26

15,722



15,047



15,172

4.34



































15,047



15,172

4.34

Construction & Engineering













































Road Safety Services, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/21

03/18/25

4,099

$ 4,017

$ 4,017

1.15 % Tensar Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

11/20/20

08/20/25

6,930



6,797



7,069

2.02



































10,814



11,086

3.17

Construction Materials













































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/30/20

12/29/25

7,640



7,518



7,469

2.14

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

3.25%

P+ 5.50%

8.75%

12/30/20

12/29/25

211



207



204

0.06



































7,725



7,673

2.20

Consumer Finance













































Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

10/07/20

10/07/25

8,590



8,436



8,590

2.46

Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.(4)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

10/07/20

10/07/25

1,038



1,019



1,038

0.30



































9,455



9,628

2.76

Data Processing & Outsourced Services













































Escalon Services Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 13.50%

14.50% (13.00% Cash

+ 1.50% PIK)

12/04/20

12/04/25

8,046



7,490



8,046

2.30

Future Payment Technologies, L.P.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.25%

9.25%

12/23/16

06/07/24

24,000



23,811



23,925

6.84



































31,301



31,971

9.14

Department Stores













































Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

10/24/18

10/24/24

13,538



13,331



13,538

3.87



































13,331



13,538

3.87

Distributors













































Crown Brands LLC(19)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.50%

12.00%

12/15/20

01/08/26

4,382



4,299



3,505

1.00

Crown Brands LLC(19)

Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.50%

12.00%

12/15/20

01/08/26

650



650



520

0.15



































4,949



4,025

1.15

Diversified Chemicals













































Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75%

SF+ 5.75%

6.50%

11/16/21

11/16/26

12,000



11,348



11,340

3.24

Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

11/13/19

05/13/23

7,389



7,295



7,020

2.01



































18,643



18,360

5.25

Diversified Support Services













































NNA Services, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

08/27/21

08/27/26

11,594



11,459



11,460

3.28



































11,459



11,460

3.28

Education Services













































EducationDynamics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

13,318



13,068



13,064

3.74

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

—



—



—

—

EducationDynamics, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

—



—



—

—

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)

Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan

N/A

4.00%

4.00%

09/15/21

03/15/27

167



167



167

0.05



































13,235



13,231

3.79

Electric Utilities













































CleanChoice Energy, Inc. (d/b/a CleanChoice)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

10/12/21

10/12/26

10,500



10,299



10,296

2.94



































10,299



10,296

2.94

Electronic Equipment & Instruments













































LMG Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/30/21

04/30/26

6,802



6,684



6,687

1.91

LMG Holdings, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/30/21

04/30/26

—



—



—

—



































6,684



6,687

1.91

Environmental & Facilities Services













































Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

12/31/21

12/31/26

12,007

$ 11,767

$ 11,767

3.36 % Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

12/31/21

12/31/26

—



—



—

—

Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/29/21

12/29/26

11,420



11,221



11,220

3.21

Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/29/21

12/29/26

—



—



—

—

Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

12/29/21

12/29/26

597



586



586

0.17

RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

12/31/21

12/31/26

8,775



8,600



8,600

2.46

RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

12/31/21

12/31/26

—



—



—

—



































32,174



32,173

9.20

Health Care Facilities













































Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

10/05/21

10/05/26

10,979



10,770



10,769

3.08

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

10/05/21

10/05/26

—



—



—

—

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.75%

8.75%

10/05/21

10/05/26

—



—



—

—

Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23

4,278



4,214



4,235

1.21

Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23

3,052



3,008



3,027

0.87

Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

12/04/20

06/22/23

—



—



3

—

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(7)

Superpriority Delayed Draw Loan

N/A

12.00%

12.00%

11/24/21

11/24/23

568



568



568

0.16

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)(21)

Amended Term Loan

1.50%

9.00%

10.50% (0.00% Cash + 10.50% PIK)

11/24/21

11/24/23

1,708



1,704



1,708

0.49

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

N/A

L+ 9.00%

9.13%

05/05/19

04/30/19

3,476



3,476



1,169

0.33

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

1.50%

L+ 9.00%

10.50%

02/01/13

04/30/19

12,185



12,185



4,097

1.17

Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

N/A

L+ 15.75%

15.75% (13.75% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

02/01/13

07/31/18

1,028



1,024



—

—



































36,949



25,576

7.31

Health Care Services













































CHS Therapy, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.50%

L+ 9.00%

10.50% (10.00% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

06/14/19

06/14/24

7,242



7,175



7,242

2.07

CHS Therapy, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

1.50%

L+ 9.00%

10.50% (10.00% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

10/07/20

06/14/24

891



879



891

0.25

DCA Investment Holding, LLC (d/b/a Dental Care Alliance, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75%

L+ 6.25%

7.00%

03/12/21

03/12/27

7,025



6,933



6,988

2.00

DCA Investment Holding, LLC (d/b/a Dental Care Alliance, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75%

L+ 6.25%

7.00%

03/12/21

03/12/27

678



672



688

0.20

IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

12/04/20

12/04/24

17,366



17,121



17,366

4.97

IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

12/04/20

12/04/24

2,550



2,517



2,534

0.72

IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

3.25%

P+ 5.75%

9.00%

12/04/20

12/04/24

142



139



147

0.04

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

10/16/19

09/25/23

1,155



1,140



1,155

0.33

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.25%

8.25%

10/16/19

09/25/23

5,183



5,166



5,183

1.48

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 9.25%

10.25% (8.75% Cash + 1.50% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

15,448



15,178



14,212

4.06

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 9.25%

10.25% (8.75% Cash + 1.50% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

702



689



631

0.18



































57,609



57,037

16.30

Heavy Electrical Equipment













































PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

06/25/21

06/25/26

11,123



10,924



10,975

3.14

PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

06/25/21

06/25/24

104



103



113

0.03



































11,027



11,088

3.17

Home Furnishings













































Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

10/12/21

10/12/26

20,034

$ 19,651

$ 19,645

5.62 % Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

10/12/21

10/12/26

—



—



—

—

Sure Fit Home Products, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 9.75%

10.75%

04/12/21

07/13/23

4,912



4,828



4,372

1.25



































24,479



24,017

6.87

Household Products













































The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/05/21

04/05/26

11,403



11,257



11,383

3.25

The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

04/05/21

04/05/26

385



380



390

0.11



































11,637



11,773

3.36

Interactive Media & Services













































What If Holdings, LLC (d/b/a What If Media Group, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

10/02/19

10/02/24

18,848



18,609



18,759

5.36



































18,609



18,759

5.36

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail













































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.00%

11.50% (9.50% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

08/28/20

08/28/25

12,623



12,388



12,623

3.61

BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50%

L+ 10.00%

11.50% (9.50% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

12/02/21

08/28/25

2,573



2,523



2,523

0.72

Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

12/04/20

06/04/26

5,940



5,844



5,940

1.70

Marlin DTC-LS Midco 2, LLC (d/b/a Clarus Commerce, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

08/06/21

07/01/25

4,277



4,200



4,206

1.20

Potpourri Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 8.25%

9.75%

07/03/19

07/03/24

17,148



16,955



17,148

4.90



































41,910



42,440

12.13

Investment Banking & Brokerage













































JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.75%

7.75%

02/28/19

02/28/24

12,729



12,674



12,729

3.64



































12,674



12,729

3.64

IT Consulting & Other Services













































AST-Applications Software Technology LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.00%

9.00% (8.00% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

01/10/17

01/10/23

3,958



3,943



3,958

1.13

ATSG, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

11/12/21

11/12/26

14,008



13,736



13,736

3.93



































17,679



17,694

5.06

Leisure Facilities













































Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.96%

8.96% (8.46% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/06/19

09/06/24

9,440



9,315



9,296

2.66

Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.58%

8.58% (8.08% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/06/19

09/06/24

4,649



4,611



4,578

1.31

Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00%

L+ 7.50%

8.50%

06/29/20

06/29/25

5,631



5,570



5,546

1.59

Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

9.50%

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

06/29/25

1,279



1,259



1,239

0.35

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(9)

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

9.50%

9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)

06/29/20

NA

1,268



1,265



1,219

0.35



































22,020



21,878

6.26

Leisure Products













































PlayMonster LLC(8)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

06/07/21

06/07/26

6,000



5,894



3,900

1.12

PlayMonster LLC(7)(8)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.00%

7.00%

06/07/21

06/07/26

224



221



(828)

(0.24)



































6,115



3,072

0.88

Life Sciences Tools & Services













































LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50%

L+ 8.00%

8.50%

11/23/21

12/16/29

5,000



4,925



4,925

1.41



































4,925



4,925

1.41

Office Services & Supplies













































American Crafts, LC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.50%

9.50%

05/28/21

05/28/26

8,434

$ 8,325

$ 8,325

2.38 % Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50%

L+ 6.75%

8.25%

04/12/19

04/12/24

12,656



12,507



12,589

3.60

Empire Office, Inc.(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50%

L+ 6.75%

8.25%

08/17/21

04/12/24

—



—



7

—



































20,832



20,921

5.98

Packaged Foods & Meats













































Lenny & Larry's, LLC(17)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.40%

9.40% (7.68% Cash + 1.72% PIK)

05/15/18

05/15/23

11,142



11,084



10,862

3.11



































11,084



10,862

3.11

Personal Products













































Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

12/30/20

12/30/25

12,252



12,055



12,252

3.50

Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

12/30/20

12/30/25

—



—



8

—



































12,055



12,260

3.50

Real Estate Operating Companies













































HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

10/19/21

10/19/26

4,875



4,781



4,780

1.37

HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

10/19/21

10/19/26

653



644



651

0.19

HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.25%

7.25%

10/19/21

10/19/26

—



—



—

—



































5,425



5,431

1.56

Research & Consulting Services













































ALM Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

11/25/19

11/25/24

14,175



14,011



13,996

4.00

Nelson Worldwide, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 10.25%

11.25% (10.25% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

01/09/18

01/09/23

10,027



9,976



9,826

2.81



































23,987



23,822

6.81

Specialized Consumer Services













































Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

11/16/21

11/16/27

13,000



12,745



12,742

3.64

Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

11/16/21

11/16/27

—



—



(1)

—

Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

11/16/21

11/16/27

—



—



—

—

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.00%

9.00%

09/30/21

09/30/26

11,638



11,417



11,416

3.26

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.00%

9.00%

09/30/21

09/30/26

—



—



—

—

True Blue Car Wash, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.82%

7.82%

10/17/19

10/17/24

8,203



8,087



8,130

2.32

True Blue Car Wash, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.82%

7.82%

10/17/19

10/17/24

3,103



3,073



3,098

0.89



































35,322



35,385

10.11

Specialized Finance













































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(9)(14)

Subordinated Note

N/A

L+ 6.50%

6.61%

07/19/19

N/A

60,000



60,000



60,000

17.16



































60,000



60,000

17.16

Systems Software













































Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 7.00%

8.00%

03/16/21

03/16/27

19,354



19,018



19,160

5.48



































19,018



19,160

5.48

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals













































Source Code Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Source Code Corporation)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

07/30/21

07/30/27

7,629



7,487



7,489

2.14

Source Code Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Source Code Corporation)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00%

L+ 6.50%

7.50%

07/30/21

07/30/27

—



—



—

—

Telestream Holdings Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.75%

9.75%

10/15/20

10/15/25

15,079



14,713



15,079

4.31

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00%

L+ 8.75%

9.75%

10/15/20

10/15/25

530



517



549

0.16



































22,717



23,117

6.61

















































Total Debt Investments





























$ 794,969

$ 781,049

223.32 %















































Equity Investments













































Advertising













































Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(4)

Class A LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/15/21

N/A

200

$ 250

$ 250

0.07 %

































250



250

0.07

Air Freight & Logistics













































Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(4)

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/12/21

N/A

1,250



1,250



1,250

0.36



































1,250



1,250

0.36

Data Processing & Outsourced Services













































PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(4)(13)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/17/21

N/A

1



423



427

0.12



































423



427

0.12

Data Processing & Outsourced Services













































Escalon Services Inc.(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/04/20

N/A

709



476



893

0.26



































476



893

0.26

Diversified Support Services













































Quest Events, LLC(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

12/08/25

317



317



—

—

ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A

225



—



158

0.05



































317



158

0.05

Education Services













































Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

12.00%

12.00%

09/15/21

N/A

167



167



167

0.05



































167



167

0.05

Environmental & Facilities Services













































BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)(4)

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/29/21

N/A

83



825



825

0.24



































825



825

0.24

Health Care Services













































Lab Logistics, LLC(4)(20)

Preferred Units

N/A

14.00%

14.00% PIK

10/29/19

N/A

2



857



1,018

0.29



































857



1,018

0.29

Interactive Media & Services













































What If Media Group, LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/02/21

N/A

8



850



1,398

0.40



































850



1,398

0.40

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail













































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(4)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A

1,100



1,100



2,442

0.70

Ross-Simons Topco, LP(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

8.00%

8.00% PIK

12/04/20

N/A

600



600



786

0.22



































1,700



3,228

0.92

Investment Banking & Brokerage













































Arcole Holding Corporation(4)(5)(6)(18)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/01/20

N/A

—



6,944



6,874

1.97



































6,944



6,874

1.97

IT Consulting & Other Services













































CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A

972



972



972

0.28

Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)(4)

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A

496



496



496

0.14



































1,468



1,468

0.42

Leisure Facilities













































Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

2



1,941



188

0.05

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

06/28/28

1



793



76

0.02



































2,734



264

0.07

Other Diversified Financial Services













































SFS Global Holding Company(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

—



—



—

—

Sigue Corporation(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

22



2,890



3,492

1.00



































2,890



3,492

1.00

Specialized Consumer Services













































Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

10.00%

10.00% PIK

11/16/21

N/A

15

$ 840

$ 840

0.24 %

































840



840

0.24

Specialized Finance













































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(14)

LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

N/A

15,000



15,000



15,607

4.46



































15,000



15,607

4.46

















































Total Equity Investments





























$ 36,991

$ 38,159

10.92 %















































Total Investments





























$ 831,960

$ 819,208

234.24 %

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments December 31, 2021 (in thousands)



(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "SF"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), Canada Prime Rate ("CP"), or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month USD LIBOR were 0.10%, 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. The SOFR, CDOR, Canadian Prime, Prime was 0.05%, 0.52%, 2.45% and 3.25%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.



(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.



(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 88.2% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.



(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.



(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2021.



(8) The investment is on non-accrual status.



(9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.



(10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 234.2% of the Company's net assets or 96.3% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.



(11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.



(12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Floor, Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.



(13) Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars.



(14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.



(15) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(17) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(18) On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp.



(19) At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.



(20) Investment earns 14.00% that converts to PIK on an annual basis and is recorded in interest and dividend receivable in the consolidated statements of assets and liabilities.



(21) Upon closing the Amendment Agreement, a portion of the existing Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan A and First Lien Secured Term Loan B investments were converted into an Amended Term Loan, which is pari passu with the Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. Superpriority Delayed Draw Loan commitment in a liquidation event.

