WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $315.5 million , or $15.36 per share

, or per share Investment portfolio (1) totaling $527.5 million

totaling STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $54.9 million

Gross investment additions (2) of $80.5 million , including new originations of $47.0 million and $32.8 million of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments

of , including new originations of and of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $8.7 million , or $0.421 per share

, or per share Core net investment income of $8.3 million , or $0.403 per share (3)

, or per share Third quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $24.4 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV for the quarter.

(3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the third quarter, we transferred 5 assets into our recently-launched joint venture, increasing our investment by $24.4 million. Following the close of the third quarter we contributed another 4 assets into the JV, allowing us to quickly ramp up and directly originate into the JV portfolio going forward, offering a wider range of sourcing opportunities. In addition to the JV transfers, we added four new first-lien originations and 3 add-on investments to our portfolio during the quarter to stabilize NAV relative to the JV asset transfers. Our fourth quarter pipeline is as strong as it has ever been, which we credit to our differentiated three-tiered sourcing infrastructure backed by H.I.G. that offers stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2019, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $527.5 million, compared with $534.8 million as of June 30, 2019. The portfolio at September 30, 2019 consisted of 65 positions across 48 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 11.0% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $9.9 million with the overall portfolio comprised of 80% in first lien secured loans, 12% in second lien secured loans, 3% in equity and 5% in investments in STRS JV. All loans were substantially all variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance launched the operations of its joint venture by transferring assets totaling $56.4 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $24.4 million as well as cash proceeds of $32 million.

In addition to the transactions with STRS JV, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in four new portfolio companies totaling $47.0 million. Also, the Company added $8.9 million to existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancing. Proceeds from sales and repayments, including net fundings on revolvers but exclusive of refinancing, totaled approximately $31.4 million for the quarter, driven by a full repayment of Planet Fit Indy 10 LLC of $19.2 million and a partial paydown of $7.4 million from its investment in CHS Therapy, LLC. In addition, WhiteHorse Finance participated in two refinancings of existing investments. The Company refinanced its $7.5 million first lien investment to Honors Holdings, LLC, increasing its position by adding a net $1.7 million. The Company also participated in the recapitalization of its $17.1 million first lien investment to Clarus Commerce, LLC, by reducing its position by a net $2.4 million to new borrower Marlin DTC-LS Midco 2, LLC. The Company remained highly selective in deploying new investments.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of September 30, 2019, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $54.9 million, consisted of 5 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 8.6%.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net investment income was approximately $8.7 million, compared with approximately $3.8 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 128.9%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to an increase in non-recurring fee income and a decrease in the amount of capital gains incentive fees recorded.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance reported net realized and unrealized losses on investments of approximately $1.8 million. This compares with net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in net realized and unrealized gains on investments for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to the unrealized gain recognized in the prior year due to the mark-up of the Company's equity investment in Aretec Group, Inc. (which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018).

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which compares with a net increase of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $315.5 million, or $15.36 per share, as of September 30, 2019, as compared with $315.9 million, or $15.38 per share, as of June 30, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 million, as compared with $50.4 million as of June 30, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash. As of September 30, 2019, the Company also had $29.7 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On September 13, 2019, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, consistent for the twenty-eighth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on October 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2019. In addition, the Company also declared a special distribution of $0.195 per share, which will be payable on December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2019.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $34 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):





September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018





Amount



Per

Share Amounts



Amount



Per

Share Amounts

Net investment income

$ 8,655



$ 0.421



$ 3,777



$ 0.184

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





259





0.012

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



(360)





(0.018)





3,137





0.153

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains

and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 8,295



$ 0.403



$ 7,173



$ 0.349





































WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September

30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(Unaudited)







Assets















Investments, at fair value















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 493,460



$ 459,399

Non-controlled affiliate company investments



9,673





10,165

Controlled affiliate company investments



24,410





-

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $535,213 and $477,839,

respectively)



527,543





469,564

Cash and cash equivalents



9,827





24,148

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



12,335





9,584

Interest receivable



6,952





4,616

Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



9,219





5,608

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



158





575

Total assets

$ 566,034



$ 514,095



















Liabilities















Debt

$ 231,966



$ 175,953

Management and incentive fees payable



7,717





11,193

Distributions payable



7,294





7,294

Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions



-





445

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



2,417





2,322

Interest payable



1,067





1,562

Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



79





30

Total liabilities



250,540





198,799



















Commitments and contingencies

































Net assets















Common stock 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par

value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 authorized



21





21

Paid-in capital in excess of par



301,557





301,557

Accumulated undistributed earnings



13,916





13,718

Total net assets



315,494





315,296

Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 566,034



$ 514,095



















Number of shares outstanding



20,546,032





20,546,032

Net asset value per share

$ 15.36



$ 15.35



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Investment income































From non-controlled/non-affiliate

company investments































Interest income

$ 14,865



$ 13,843



$ 42,104



$ 40,871

Fee income



2,246





875





6,328





3,855

From non-controlled affiliate company

investments































Dividend income



301





600





888





1,851

From controlled affiliate company

investments































Interest income



343





-





343





-

Total investment income



17,755





15,318





49,663





46,577



































Expenses































Interest expense



3,495





3,283





9,744





8,649

Base management fees



2,834





2,761





8,240





7,813

Performance-based incentive fees



1,714





4,865





5,520





10,900

Administrative service fees



159





175





475





525

General and administrative expenses



660





572





1,875





1,843

Total expenses, before fees waived



8,862





11,656





25,854





29,730

Base management fees waived



-





(115)





(397)





(115)

Total expenses, net of fees waived



8,862





11,541





25,457





29,615

Net investment income before excise

tax



8,893





3,777





24,206





16,962

Excise tax



238





-





712





-

Net investment income after excise

tax



8,655





3,777





23,494





16,962



































Realized and unrealized gains

(losses) on investments































Net realized gains (losses)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate

company investments



(2)





17





(2,020)





90

Net realized gains (losses)



(2)





17





(2,020)





90

Net change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation)































Non-controlled/non-affiliate

company investments



(1,882)





(1,164)





1,042





(2,125)

Non-controlled affiliate company

investments



28





16,832





(492)





37,442

Controlled affiliate company

investments



56





-





56





-

Net change in unrealized

appreciation (depreciation)



(1,798)





15,668





606





35,317

Net realized and unrealized gains on

investments



(1,800)





15,685





(1,414)





35,407

Net increase in net assets resulting

from operations

$ 6,855



$ 19,462



$ 22,080



$ 52,369



































Per Common Share Data































Basic and diluted earnings per

common share

$ 0.34



$ 0.95



$ 1.08



$ 2.55

Dividends and distributions declared

per common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 1.07



$ 1.07

Basic and diluted weighted average

common shares outstanding



20,546,032





20,545,726





20,546,032





20,536,591

