WhiteLabelDating.com Signs Over 100 New Partners Following Unparalleled 100% Net Revenue Share Offer

BOSTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2019, WhiteLabelDating.com (WLD), the award-winning dating site SaaS platform, announced their long-term incentive plan for new partners and affiliates, offering 100 percent net revenue share for 12 months, then up to 80 percent net revenue share for life – guaranteed – when partners and affiliates move their site from another dating platform to https://100.whitelabeldating.com.

Since the industry-leading offer, WhiteLabelDating.com has welcomed over 100 new partners and launched more than 150 new sites across both their Mainstream and Casual networks. WLD is thrilled to have them on board and with the offer still accepting applicants, is looking forward to many more new partners taking advantage of the unparalleled 100 percent net revenue share in the coming weeks.

In addition to the 100 percent net revenue share for 12 months, WLD is offering partners:

Free hosting for landing pages

Free SSL certificates for sites and landing pages

Rapid-growth tiered revenue share program

Concierge member migration service to help migrate members from other platforms to WLD

Co-CEO Steve Pammenter comments:

"The WLD platform is recognized by the industry as the best performing dating platform for English-speaking markets. We're absolutely delighted with the volume and caliber of partners that applied to our 100 percent net revenue share offer. The WLD platform is performing fantastically and we're pleased to be seeing our partners take advantage of this industry-leading rapid-growth opportunity and are looking forward to welcoming more partners on board."

More information is available at https://100.whitelabeldating.com.

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand, website design and marketing.

Providing services for more than 1,000 partners and with 55 million registrations globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty program, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.'

