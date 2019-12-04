WhiteSource and Codefresh Combine Forces to Offer Built-in Open Source Management in CI/CD Pipelines

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management, announced today a new integration with Codefresh , the Kubernetes-native CI/CD solution. The new integration offers customers to build-in open source security and license management within their native Codefresh CI/CD pipeline.

CI/CD pipeline efficiency has become a critical parameter in today's software development processes, allowing teams to create and ship high-quality software more quickly. Unfortunately, many choose to compromise on pipeline security, seeing it as a hindrance to swift deployment.

This integration enables Codefresh customers to continuously secure and manage their applications' dependencies and Docker images as part of their native Codefresh CI/CD workflow.

Teams will be able to quickly and seamlessly integrate open source security tracking into their Codefresh pipeline, keeping up with the pace of development and deployment without slowing down for the sake of security.

"We are always working to provide development teams with the tools that allow them to easily fuse security into their DevOps pipelines," said David Habusha, WhiteSource VP of Product. "We're happy to partner with Codefresh to provide all of our customers with an integration that provides an open source security scan in one simple click. Now, even more development teams and organizations can harness the power of open source and be confident that their CI/CD processes remain swift and secure."

