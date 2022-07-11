WhiteSpace Health Announces General Availability of Operational Analytics 3.0 for Healthcare Practices

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSpace Health today announced the expansion of its Revenue Intelligence Platform with Operational Analytics 3.0 for independent and health system-affiliated medical practices. The platform has been engineered to provide transparency into the health of organizational workstreams, identify underperforming areas and rapidly resolve these issues, supporting financial and patient access operations, referrals, schedule management, and patient cycle times. Deep analytics inside the platform amalgamates data from multiple sources enabling decision making that improves profitability, utilization, and patient satisfaction.

In addition to automating the delivery of descriptive analytics, commonly known as KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), Operational Analytics applies sophisticated AI (Artificial Intelligence) techniques to find underperforming workstreams and report root cause. The platform also uses prescriptive analytics to identify and prioritize actions that will improve operational efficiency by prescribing and prioritizing steps to resolve operational issues. Highly sophisticated ML (Machine Learning) algorithms further expand the business intelligence capabilities of the platform by identifying complex patterns in data that predict the best course of action based on positive historical results.

"COOs, CAOs and administrators are overrun with a plethora of decisions that must be need each day, creating pent-up demand for Operational Analytics." States Gautam Char, President, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "These leaders desperately need transparency to organizational health coupled with a deep understanding of the opportunities within their workstreams. Innovative AI, prescriptive and predictive capabilities in the platform perform analyze and recommend actions that rapidly improve organizational efficiencies and drive sustainable financial improvements."

Jereen Mathew, SVP of Product Management stated, "We are thrilled to expand on the success of our Revenue Intelligence Platform by announcing general availability of Operational Analytics 3.0. This innovative new module was purpose-built to support operational decision making. Our customers can how achieve even faster time to value through the identification of new opportunities and resolution of their inefficiencies, resulting in improved levels of high performance across their organizations."

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health is a deep analytics company whose Revenue Intelligence Platform supports the informational and decision-making needs across settings of care and scales to support even the largest and most complex healthcare enterprises. The platform integrates with disparate systems to provide a unified enterprise dataset. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and innovative methodologies, WhiteSpace Health securely delivers fresh, actionable insights that build organizational alignment through data, and support rapid decision making essential for resolving areas of revenue leakage, improving operational performance, uplifting revenue, and transforming the business. Additionally, new guided solutions prevent and resolve denials, and predictive capabilities reduce patient no-shows that drive higher provider utilization. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter or visit us at www.whitespacehealth.com.

