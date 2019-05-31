Whitestone REIT (WSR) Shareholder Investigation: Lawsuit Filed

HOUSTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). Shareholders who purchased at least 1,000 shares of WSR stock between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019, and are interested in learning about participating as a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917 to discuss their rights.

Investors interested in serving as a lead plaintiff have until June 17, 2019 to apply. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, Whitestone made materially false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose, that: (1) Whitestone lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities; (3) Whitestone's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; and (4) Whitestone's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon. Whitestone's stock dropped over 14% when the alleged truth was disclosed to investors.

If you purchased at least 1,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock (NYSE: WSR) between May 9, 2018 and February 27, 2019, and are interested in learning about serving as a lead plaintiff, please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

