Whitney Plantation Receives $250,000 W.K. Kellogg Foundation Grant

WALLACE, La., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitney Plantation Museum has received a one-year grant of $250,000 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF). The funding will help support the museum's operating budget, which was drastically reduced since the onset of the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19, Whitney Plantation Museum's visitation dropped from an average of 10,000 visitors a month to only 1,000. The decreased visitation necessitated staff furloughs and salary reductions to keep the museum open. The reduction also delayed plans for additional programming, community outreach and research. The Kellogg Foundation grant will aid with the aforementioned and support the organization's efforts to create and distribute new, complex and complete narratives of slavery.

According to Ashley Rogers, executive director of Whitney Plantation, the WKKG funding will help as the organization continues to adapt to Covid-19 limitations. "We are incredibly honored to have been awarded a grant from the Kellogg Foundation to support our operations for 2021. This grant will not only help us sustain our operations through the pandemic, but it will allow us to expand our staff and begin working to craft educational programs, both for on-site and distance learning," says Rogers.

About Whitney Plantation

Whitney Plantation is the only plantation museum in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on the lives, labor, and experience of enslaved people. Through a state of the art self-guided tour of an 18th century sugarcane and rice plantation, visitors learn about slavery and its resulting legacies. For more information, visit whitneyplantation.org/donate

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit http://www.wkkf.org

