DENVER, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitney S. Kennedy, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Owner and Physician at Highlands Health for Life Family Medicine Clinic.

A family concierge medicine clinic opened and run by Dr. Whitney Kennedy, Highlands Health for Life Family Medicine Clinic was created to extend healthy skin maintenance and relaxation to her practice of medicine. Additionally, the office is also home to Spa Raviche: a medical laser and aesthetic spa.

With over 14 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Kennedy was a practicing physician at Rose Hospital for 3 years before starting Highlands Health for Life Family Medicine Clinic. During her professional career, Dr. Kennedy was mentored by Dr. Dick Nicholas and Dr. Peter Smith.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Kennedy obtained her Bachelor's degree from Colorado College and her Medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Science Center. Following that, Dr. Kennedy completed her residency at Rose Hospital.

To further her professional development, Dr. Kennedy was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, and Denver Medical Society; Dr. Kennedy is also a supporter of Planned Parenthood.

In her free time, Whitney enjoys spending time with family.

Whitney dedicates this recognition to her husband, Sean and her daughters Quinn and Caidyn.

For more information, please visit www.highlandshealthforlife.com.

