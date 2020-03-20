WLH Consulting, Inc. Releases Essential Leadership Book for Difficult Times

ATLANTA, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most pressing challenges for managers worldwide is whether they can adapt and excel in change leadership. According to consultant and CEO, Wendy Heckelman, leaders can approach the coronavirus crisis with three capabilities: agility, change leadership, and execution.

"By its nature, change is disruptive and can throw even the most skilled leaders and individuals off balance—and now, you have a radical global crisis that the majority of them have ever experienced," says Heckelman, author of the newly released Change and Thrive. "Fortunately, with proper planning and preparation leaders can not only handle change, but also, thrive! Are you adequately prepared?"

Rooted in the principles of emotional intelligence and organizational psychology, Change and Thrive presents practical and adaptable concepts applicable to any organization or situation. Drawing from the time-tested and research-based 5C's of Transition Leadership® framework, the author provides readers with a systematic methodology and exercises successfully used in multi-national organizations, as well as emerging, scaling companies. Also included are support tools and checklists to help the reader immediately apply the principles and methods.

About Wendy L. Heckelman, Ph.D.

Wendy L. Heckelman, Ph.D. president and founder of WLH Consulting, Inc., has advised and consulted on hundreds of major change initiatives in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. In nearly 30 years of working with Fortune 100 clients, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, health care, animal health, and consumer products organizations, Wendy has helped leaders and individuals prepare for and thrive during turbulent and transformative change. In addition to her broad-based multinational experience, Wendy has worked with many non-profits and emerging entrepreneurial organizations, helping them successfully navigate change and transformation.

