Who Bought It Best? Century 21 Stores Unveils New Spring Campaign That Shines the Spotlight on Savings

"The real star of Who Bought It Best? is the savings," says Michael Kustermann, Chief Marketing Officer, Century 21. "We have such an incredibly diverse and loyal fanbase with customers defining value and luxury in their own way. We wanted this campaign to celebrate the thrill of savings that everyone identifies with our shopping experience. Whether someone is looking for a current season designer wardrobe or an incredible deal on high-quality basics, Century 21 lets everyone buy it 'best' every day."

Take A Closer Look

Who Bought It Best? marks the first time the retailer has cast everyday people in their campaign, showcasing the diverse clientele and team members that make Century 21 so authentically New York. Customers with great style were stopped as they shopped Century 21's New York City locations and asked to be in the campaign by the brand's Creative Director. In addition, stylish employees including an Associate Creative Director, Sales Associate, Assistant Marketing Manager and Corporate Merchandise Operations Manager act as campaign models. Century 21 is also swapping out its iconic red and black colorway for a brand campaign awash in bright, playful, of-the-moment pastels – the perfect backdrop to let the people and clothing pop.

Show Off Your Savings

Century 21 wants everyone to get in on the action and invites customers to "Show Off Your Savings." Launching April 1, a contest will go live in which shoppers can enter to win a $500 Century 21 gift card and a chance to be featured in the campaign. To enter, consumers simply upload a photo of themselves with their purchases to Instagram, tag the retailer (@Century21stores) and use the hashtag #C21Finds. The winner's favorite finds will be featured on Century 21's social media.

Where To See It

Who Bought It Best? will begin rolling out in stores, on social channels and via targeted digital ads starting March 18. Throughout the spring, ads will run in New York and New Jersey on posters and bus shelter wraps. 15-second commercial spots – utilizing live action mirror imagery and the same colorways as the print ads – will run on local New York television and Taxi TV starting in April. The ads show men and women purchasing the same item on each side of the screen. The price comparison ("Theirs" vs "Ours") then flashes upon the screen to demonstrate who bought it best.

ABOUT Century 21 Stores:

Century 21 Stores, a NYC icon for more than 55 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. Century 21 remains a leader in high-end, off-price fashion retail, offering men's, women's and children's apparel, footwear, outerwear, lingerie and accessories, along with beauty and home goods at select stores and online at C21Stores.com . The retailer is headquartered in Downtown Manhattan. Additional locations in New York include Lincoln Square, Brooklyn, Queens, Yonkers, Long Island and Staten Island. There are locations in Philadelphia, Pa. and Sawgrass Mills, Fla., as well as three stores in New Jersey: Paramus, Morristown and Elizabeth. For more information, follow Century 21 Stores on facebook.com/century21stores and @Century21stores on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Century 21 Stores

Related Links

http://www.C21Stores.com

