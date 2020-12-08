Who Gets In And Why: A Year Inside College Admissions -- An AcademicInfluence.com Book Review and Interview with Author Jeff Selingo

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't want to mess with college admissions. A few recently incarcerated Hollywood celebrities learned this the hard way.

But why place so much stock in college admissions? Why are some parents willing to risk prison time just to get their children into an elite school?

Author Jeffrey Selingo talks college admissions with AcademicInfluence.com

AcademicInfluence.com gets answers from admissions expert and journalist Jeff Selingo, who spent a year behind the scenes of three distinct college admissions offices. Selingo exposes the state of university enrollment today in his latest book, Who Gets In And Why: A Year Inside College Admissions.

Selingo joins Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University physics professor, for a discussion of the challenges faced both by college admissions officers and student applicants:

Inflection, the online magazine of AcademicInfluence.com, also features an analysis and review of Who Gets In and Why:

"As both a professor at a university and a parent of a student now in college search mode, I'm fully aware of the pressure students and their parents face during the admissions process," says Dr. Macosko. "What Jeff shared in our talk is timely, reassuring, and wise. He clearly has done his homework and takes a process cloaked in mystery and makes it easier to understand and manage. With application deadlines looming, what he shares in his book, and what we discuss in our interview, are both essential insights for a smoother transition into college."

The review also includes a separate interview conducted by high school student Karina Macosko, who adds a valuable student perspective to the discussion with Selingo.

Topics discussed in the interviews and review include the different ways in which schools approach admissions, the tenuous balance between student expectations and academic realities, the role of randomness in an admissions office's selections, and what to do if you fall short in your quest for admission into an elite school.

To students pressured by the college admissions process, Selingo offers these reassuring thoughts: "Wherever it is, as long as you're swimming in a stream with other students like you—you don't want to be too far ahead, and you don't want to be too far behind—you're going to do well. You're going to get out of there with a degree that's going to have currency in the job market, and you're going to have a successful life."

Discover additional insights into college admissions at AcademicInfluence.com by visiting the links above.

