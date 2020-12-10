'Who Has the Biggest Claim?' - Find Out With SafeButler This December

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeButler, a YCombinator-funded startup streamlining and automating the insurance shopping process for customers, is holding its first "Who Has the Biggest Claim" contest. The event will run from 12/12/2020-12/23/2020, and two winners will be announced.

Use #NoClaimNoGain Hashtag to Join the Contest

Participants can submit proof of their approved insurance claim to win up to $200 to go toward their next car maintenance or home improvement service, courtesy by SafeButler. The submission form can be accessed at safebutler.com/biggest-claim-2020. The startup is doing this to encourage its customers to adopt preventative measures so as to reduce the probability of their next claims, such as collisions, water damage or theft.

There will be two titles to win: Biggest Claim and Disaster-piece. The Biggest Claim winner will be the entry with the most expensive claim based on the dollar amount on their approved claim form. The Disaster-piece winner will be chosen from a lottery. Participants can increase their chances of winning the lottery by sharing the contest on social media using #NoClaimNoGain for one additional entry per post. All submissions will automatically be considered for both titles.

"We have worked with a few top insurance companies to simplify the renters' insurance shopping experience. While our customers can compare and purchase renters insurance within minutes, we want to help them understand the best practices as policy holders," said Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler.

"We hope none of our customers really need to file claims, but in case they do, they know what steps to take to ensure that their recovery experience is as smooth as possible. We strive for our customers to feel safer in their financial situations after shopping insurance with us, and the biggest claim contest is one of those initiatives that we are proud to host."

Visit safebutler.com/biggest-claim-2020 for more details about the contest. Terms and Conditions apply.

True to its mission, SafeButler wants to help ensure that its customers are prepared for all of life's challenges, and that goes beyond having insurance. From new tires to a home security system, the company hopes that the lucky winners will feel safer knowing that SafeButler is on their side.

About SafeButler

SafeButler is a free service on a mission to help consumers effortlessly shop for insurance. It is a YCombinator-funded startup that uses AI and automation to simplify the shopping process and provide the best insurance choices for consumers, saving time and money. In addition to delivering instant Renters and Life insurance quotes from top insurance companies, SafeButler offers connections for auto and homeowner insurance.

For more information, visit www.safebutler.com

Media Contact

Tran Nguyen

CONTACT: [email protected]

