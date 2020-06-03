DENVER, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filming of Who Matters in Colorado?/Outrageous Justice begins in September in Jeffco and Canon City by EveryONE Matters Productions funded by Monitored Telemedicine, Inc.

Alarming failures of the Colorado legal system and Arvada police department to protect an innocent healthcare executive (rendered suicidal) and the unconventional methods of a physician colleague restoring self-worth to secure his release from Fremont Correctional will be released late 2022 globally. The film explores the "indefensible" actions of a lawyer (who offered no effective defense, counseling or crime scene investigation), a substandard judge, the Arvada police and DA office. The noxious influence of Denver media and deplorable prison conditions and lack of civil rights in Canon City during the COVID pandemic will be highlighted.

"Who Matters in Colorado" features 2 healthcare professionals separated by 31 years-- team members at a hospital who want their lives to matter again by working together at Monitored TeleMedicine, Inc., the nation's most effective response to citizens vulnerable to COVID-19.

Anesthesia/ventilator safety expert David Bunn (age 60) is serving his 5th year (of 28) in Fremont Correctional. After leaving a Colorado bar sober ($4 tab), his vehicle was bumped into an oncoming car occupied by 2 drug-abusing teenagers without seat belts. One died as her airbag was purposely de-activated.

A TV cameraman interviewed an Arvada policewoman that night--she declared Bunn "a reckless intoxicated driver who will certainly pay dearly."

Advised not to go to trial, Bunn was badgered to plead guilty promising a short sentence. With camera crews present, Bunn received 28 years (at age 55) including charges of "reckless indifference/texting (last text at Burger King eight minutes earlier). Two well-known Colorado post-conviction litigators promised (but never filed) motions for "proportionality" and "ineffective counseling" by the malicious original attorney.

With COVID-19 infecting inmates at an alarming rate, immediate restoration of Mr. Bunn's civil rights depend upon Governor Polis' actions "on the moral imperative" -- Canon city prisoners can't socially distance. Of course, if Mr. Bunn were to succumb, criminally negligent homicide will be charged to all involved.

According to Dr. Ehrlich (who spoke with Bunn 4-5 times daily for 60 days during the pandemic), "The film will show who matters in this world---Trump's associates like Flynn and billionaires. Not meatpackers, nor immigrants, nor vulnerable masses without connections or celebrity status. We will expose the inexplicable, seemingly random cruel injustice from our 'guardians of society' in a world where the guard rails have been systematically dismantled by the powerful."

The release of the motion picture "Who Matters in Colorado... Outrageous Justice" will be late 2022 documenting changes in Colorado's judiciary system from 2014-2022. All interviews for this high budget movie (estimated $95 million) will be conducted by screenwriter Dr. James Ehrlich until the cast is set.

