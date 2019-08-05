Who was Hitler's grandfather? New Evidence Suggests Adolf Hitler's Grandfather was Jewish

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times-bestselling author Dr. Leonard Sax has just published a scholarly paper in the peer-reviewed Journal of European Studies, presenting new evidence that Adolf Hitler's grandfather was Jewish.

Eric Metaxas interviews Dr. Sax about his new paper - Adolf Hitler's grandfather Leonard Sax MD PhD

Hans Frank was Adolf Hitler's personal attorney. In Frank's memoir, published seven years after his execution in 1946 at the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, Frank claimed to have uncovered evidence in 1930 that Hitler's paternal grandfather was a Jewish man living in Graz, Austria, in the household where Hitler's grandmother was employed.

Most historians have dismissed Frank's claim, primarily on the grounds that there were supposedly no Jews living in Graz in 1836, when Hitler's father Alois Schicklgruber was conceived. This consensus can be traced to a single historian, Nikolaus von Preradovich, who claimed that "not a single Jew" (kein einziger Jude) was living in Graz prior to 1856.

Dr. Sax proves that Preradovich was wrong. Drawing on evidence from Austrian archives from the 1800s, Dr. Sax documents that there was in fact a settled community of Jews living in Graz before 1850. And, Dr. Sax presents overwhelming evidence that Preradovich was a Nazi sympathizer who was offended by the suggestion that Adolf Hitler was a Vierteljude (a one-quarter Jew).

Dr. Sax's paper shows that the current consensus is based on a lie. Hans Frank, not Preradovich, was telling the truth. Adolf Hitler's grandfather was Jewish.

Eric Metaxas is the bestselling author of biographies of Martin Luther and Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Metaxas hosted Dr. Sax on his TV program last month to discuss Dr. Sax's new paper, which Metaxas agrees proves that Adolf Hitler's grandfather was Jewish. Metaxas and Sax considered how this new research influences our understanding of Hitler and the Holocaust.

This new research helps to answer old questions, such as:

Why did Hitler order the total destruction of his grandmother's village in July 1938, after Austria was annexed to Germany?

Why did Hitler prohibit any mention of his connection to his grandmother's village?

Why was Hitler so obsessed with the idea of a Gentile woman having a child with a Jewish employer?

Why was Hitler so anxious to prevent any public discussion of his own ancestry – but only on his father's side?

Dr. Sax is available for interviews. More information is available at http://www.leonardsax.com/who-was-hitlers-grandfather-why-should-you-care/, or email 219300@email4pr.com, or call 610 296 2821.

SOURCE Leonard Sax MD PhD