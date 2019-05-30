Whole Biome Secures $35 Million in Series B Financing for Expansion of its Microbiome Discovery Platform and Commercialization of its First Product

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole Biome, an evidence-based microbiome company, today announced that it has secured $35 million in Series B financing. The round was led by existing investor Sequoia Capital with repeat participation from True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Foundation, AME Cloud Ventures and others. This brings the company's total funding to $57 million. Sequoia Partner Roelof Botha has joined the company's board of directors.

Whole Biome is developing a range of microbiome interventions targeting a variety of human health issues, starting with metabolic diseases, to help improve human health and wellbeing. The company will use the new funds to advance the commercialization of its first patented product, expand its discovery pipeline and scale clinical trials for their novel microbiome interventions.

"We're at a unique point in time as the field of microbiome biology converges with enabling cutting-edge technologies and bioinformatics that will open up a whole new world of innovative health products," said Colleen Cutcliffe, Whole Biome's co-founder and chief executive officer. "With our robust microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, we are able to unlock the complexity of the microbiome to identify specific mechanisms of actions to help naturally restore and improve one's health."

Whole Biome has built a proprietary microbiome discovery platform that identifies novel biochemical pathways and validates their potential for improving human health. The company's products are developed by applying scientific and clinical rigor to identify, hypothesize, test and measure novel strains and microbiome interventions.

"Whole Biome is creating novel, disease-targeting microbiome interventions that have the potential to improve the course of many of the significant health issues facing people today," said Roelof Botha, partner at Sequoia. "They have built an integrated approach and a multi-disciplinary team across research, development and commercialization to unlock complex microbiome biology and create products with both clinical efficacy and unparalleled safety."

The company plans to launch its first product for the dietary management of Type 2 Diabetes in early 2020. Whole Biome has conducted double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials of its product that demonstrated significant reductions in HbA1c levels and blood glucose spikes without any product-related side effects.

"Whole Biome is taking a data-driven approach to demonstrate the role of the microbiome in the management of Type 2 Diabetes," said Robert Ratner, professor of medicine in the division of endocrinology and metabolism at Georgetown University School of Medicine and former chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association. "Such clinical rigor behind product development will be critical in this promising new space."

