Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in the US to Grow by USD 3.37 Billion at Over 5% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

A substantial portion of the population in the US is obese. For instance, the prevalence of obesity was 42.4% in 2017-2018. This has increased the prevalence of heart diseases among people in the country. To reduce the occurrence of such diseases, people are paying more attention to adopting a healthy lifestyle by indulging in fitness activities and consuming nutritional food. This has increased the demand for whole-grain foods owing to their high fiber content. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, that help in maintaining blood cholesterol levels and keeping the heart healthy. Such health benefits are expected to foster the growth of the whole grain and high fiber food market in US during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the convenience factor associated with whole grain and high fiber foods as one of the key emerging trends in the whole grain and high fiber food market in US.

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in US: Convenience Factor Associated with Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes have increased the adoption of fast-paced lifestyles among many individuals in the US. This has increased the demand for on-the-go foods that are convenient yet healthy enough to fulfill daily nutritional requirements. Whole-grain foods such as granola and energy bars, processed breakfast cereals, and whole-grain bread are gaining popularity owing to their high nutritional content. They are also considered as meal-replacement snacks. Besides vendors are introducing high-fiber biscuits and ready-to-eat sandwiches made of oats which can easily suppress hunger. Therefore, the rising demand for convenience food is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the whole grain and high fiber food market in US during the forecast period.

"Expanding vegan population base and increasing marketing campaigns by vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the whole grain and high fiber food market in the US by product (cereals, bakery products, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The cereals segment led the whole grain and high fiber food market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the convenience offered by cereal foods.

