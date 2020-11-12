Whole30® Expands Commitment to Education, Anti-Racism Work and BIPOC Initiatives at the First Community Cares Summit Tweet this

Whole30 Summit discussions focused on deepening communal commitment to education, anti-racism work, and support for initiatives such as kitchen decolonization, redefining family nutrition and values, and intentional representation efforts across the Whole30 ecosystem. The Summit's 75 panelists, speakers and presenters challenged attendees to reimagine diversity, equity and inclusion in their health and wellness communities; expand upon their cultural concepts of food freedom; and take action for inter-industry accountability.

Dr. Kholi-Murchison led the Summit planning and execution. "When I was in graduate school, I was introduced to Audre Lorde's 'Learning from the 60s,' a speech she delivered in 1982. In it, Lorde reminds us how 'infinitely complex' any move for mass and mutual liberation must be, and that in order to construct complete future visions, 'each of us must find our work and do it.' The 2020 Community Cares Summit was just the beginning of Whole30's work."

Following the Summit and the company's spring 2020 launch of the #Whole30AtHome, phase one anti-racism commitments, and community-matched donations list, Whole30 is now set to enact their next phase of DEI commitments. The Summit Replay highlights more than 14 hours of video content on food and media ethics; social and racial justice in physical and virtual spaces; and equity, diversity, and representation as practices that are essential for our success and survival. And, the Whole30 Coalition for Change brought together 23 Whole30 Approved® brands and partners to further their shared commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with food, health, and wellness.

Whole30 co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban said, "I am so proud of the work we are doing, and the work I see being done by Whole30'ers all over the country. Our community of millions of followers are becoming a more diverse and vibrant representation of the world we live in. I'm thrilled they see the Whole30 platform as a space for education, compassion and support in the journey to food freedom, while successfully addressing the complex challenges people face when it comes to food, their bodies and their health."

