Wholesale Solar Recruits New CEO to Accelerate Growth

ASHLAND, Ore. and MOUNT SHASTA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale Solar, a leading system design and distributor for several markets in the solar industry, today announces Mr. Wil J. VandeWiel joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. A transformational change and results-driven leader, Mr. VandeWiel brings over 25 years of broad, global experience leading multinational manufacturers in various industries.

"Mr. Wil VandeWiel is a seasoned leader and strategic thinker who will provide the transformational leadership that Wholesale Solar needs to extend and solidify its future success in the solar industry," said Joseph Wirth, Wholesale Solar Chairman of the Board. "As a visionary, Wil will apply his extensive experience for the benefit of our customers, our employee-owners and the industry."

With over 10,000 solar installations since 2002, Wholesale Solar systems produce 77+ Megawatts of energy per hour—equivalent to 77,000+ median-sized homes. Doubling annual revenue since becoming employee owned in 2012, the company plans aggressive growth through geographic expansion and emerging renewable energy markets. As a result, the company expects to hire a number of new employees in its Ashland and Mount Shasta locations and expand its office footprint nationally.

"As a recognized pioneer of residential solar energy, Wholesale Solar built a solid foundation that will enable it to grow and expand into new uses and markets," said Mr. Wil VandeWiel, Wholesale Solar Chief Executive Officer. "With solar energy going mainstream, Wholesale Solar is well positioned to innovate and maintain its leadership status in the broader solar market. For me personally as well as professionally, the fact that Wholesale Solar contributes to the well being and betterment of the environment and the communities in which it operates was a big part of my decision to become its next CEO."

Prior to joining Wholesale Solar, Mr. VandeWiel was Chief Executive Officer at Taco Family of Companies, a global manufacturer of high-efficiency HVAC equipment, based in Rhode Island. Other executive responsibilities included Area President for DORMA Americas, Managing Director at Robert Bosch LLC, and Philips Electronics in the Netherlands. In addition, Mr. VandeWiel will continue duties as a board member at Robert Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, and will join the Wholesale Solar Board of Directors.

Wholesale Solar, www.wholesalesolar.com, is an employee-owned company specializing in solar & renewable system design, distribution, support and troubleshooting.

