Wholesaling Inc to Start Broadcasting Podcast Five Days a Week

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesaling Inc is pleased to announce that starting Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, the Wholesaling Inc Podcast will start broadcasting five days per week.

The Wholesaling Inc Podcast, which recently surpassed 3 million downloads, is the #1 Real Estate Wholesaling Podcast in iTunes and continues to impact thousands of listeners on a daily basis. With the recent addition of new hosts Brent Daniels and Chris Arnold, the Podcast continues to grow in popularity and is quickly becoming a phenomenon in the Real Estate world.

Tom Krol and Cody Hofhine, the founders of Wholesaling Inc said, "We couldn't be more excited about taking the Podcast to five days a week. Our goal with the Podcast is to arm aspiring Real Estate investors with the tools, guidance, and the confidence they need to go out and immediately start doing Real Estate deals. We attribute the massive success of the Podcast to our "instruction over education" approach and we will continue to deliver the most up to date, cutting edge Wholesaling information in the Real Estate industry."

Most recently, Wholesaling Inc. has been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in America. Tom Krol said, "We believe that Wholesaling Inc. stands alone in the industry as one of America's best and fastest-growing real estate coaching and training companies. Having achieved this level of growth in such a short period of time would not be possible without the deep, long-standing commitment and belief that our listeners, students, partners, and staff have in our products and programs."

By providing a complete "all in one" training system that teaches new investors how to find properties for pennies on the dollar and quickly turn them for huge profits, Wholesaling Inc. has positioned itself as a leader in the industry and is considered the "gold standard" in real estate training and education. Through a combination of both personalized coaching as well as online training, Wholesaling Inc. continues to deliver exceptional value and extraordinary results to every student they work with.

About Wholesaling Inc.

Wholesaling Inc. provides one of the most complete and comprehensive real estate training programs in the industry. The company's "progress not perfection" philosophy has allowed them to create an unprecedented amount of success stories through their training products and programs.

Aspiring real estate investors across the country choose Wholesaling Inc. for their "student first" approach and their unique ability to deliver exceptional results quickly. Wholesaling Inc. continues to be on the front line of real estate training innovation in the development of cutting-edge solutions that help their students generate revenue faster, easier and more cost-effectively than ever before.

The primary goal of the company is to help their students generate income as quickly as possible, and to build a thriving, lucrative real estate investing business. Tom Krol said, "We believe we offer the very best real estate training programs in the country and our student success rate backs this up. If you can find another real estate coaching and training company with more success stories, join that program."

To Learn More About the Wholesaling Inc. Podcast or Any of Their Real Estate Training Programs Please Visit www.wholesalinginc.com

