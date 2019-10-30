Wholesome Introduces Allulose, a Revolutionary New Way to Sweeten

In a recent study published by the International Food Information Council Foundation , 77% of respondents were limiting or avoiding sugar in their diet. With zero calories, zero net carbohydrates, zero glycemic impact, allulose is ideal for those watching calories or reducing sugar in their diets — and as a bonus, it doesn't cause tooth decay. Wholesome Allulose also happens to be Keto Certified and gluten free, opening up more options for those following a prescriptive diet or just avoiding certain ingredients.

While many consumers have tried sugar replacements or substitutes, it's not uncommon to be disappointed by a lingering aftertaste. Wholesome's Allulose brings a delicious, mild sweetness that is 75% as sweet as sugar and doesn't have any of the bitterness associated with other sweeteners. Beyond tasting like sugar, it also performs like sugar. Wholesome Allulose sweetens well, dissolves well and bakes well, which is unique compared to other zero calorie products.

"We've seen health and diet trends come and go, but allulose is truly the sweetening ingredient we've all be waiting for," said Nigel Willerton, Chief Executive Officer at Wholesome Sweeteners. "We are excited to offer a first-of-its-kind product that will support many people on their health journey."

Wholesome Allulose is Non-GMO Project Verified and perfect for a range of uses, including baking and sweetening beverages. The product is available as granulated at SRP $8.99 (12 oz. BPA-free, recyclable pouch) and in liquid form at SRP $7.49 (11.5 oz. BPA-free, recyclable squeeze bottle), and are vegan and kosher. To learn about Wholesome Allulose, including recipes with the ingredient, or to purchase the product, visit WholesomeSweet.com.

About Wholesome

The Wholesome brand is North America's leader in Fair Trade, organic, and non-GMO sugars, molasses, syrups, stevia and honeys. Wholesome has been committed to fair trade, non-GMO organics, and staying on the cutting edge of eco-friendly agriculture since its founding in 2001. The company also produces candy under the brand names Wholesome and Surf Sweets, its allergy-friendly brand. For more information, visit WholesomeSweet.com or contact customer service: 1-800-680-1896 or CS@WholesomeSweet.com.

