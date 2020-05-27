Wholly Veggie sees exponential growth with nationwide availability in Target stores
May 27, 2020, 14:54 ET
Plant-forward food brand sees increased U.S. distribution, and expansion of its consumer offerings with new Cauliflower Wings
TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Plant-based food brand Wholly Veggie, continues to further its mission of creating a more sustainable food future by increasing access to its line of ready to use vegetable-based products. The company recently announced an increased U.S. presence through its expansion to 1,200 Target locations. The growth comes alongside Wholly Veggie's new distribution through UNFI in Southern California and National Co+op Grocers (NCG). Along with Target, shoppers can find Wholly Veggie products at SoCal's Lassens, Lazy Acres and Gelsons' grocery stores.
"The team at Wholly Veggie is extremely excited about our expanded partnership with Target. Our mission is simple, make it easy for anyone to add healthy, vegetable-focused foods into their diet" says Johnathan Bonnell, Co-Founder, Wholly Veggie. "Our increased availability with Target, as well as our retail partners NCG and those in California, gives us an opportunity to bring plant-based foods that celebrate the vegetable, into more homes across America!"
Recognizing the growing consumer demand for convenient, vegetable-focused foods, Wholly Veggie launched a line of Cauliflower Wings. The plant-based wings come in a variety of flavors, and each is accompanied with its own non-GMO vegan dipping sauces, free from soy and gluten. The introduction of Cauliflower Wings complements the company's overall strategy of introducing plant-based products that appeal to a wider audience and are simple to prepare.
As consumers continue to look for new ways to incorporate vegetables into daily meals, Wholly Veggie wants to make access to products as easy as possible. The company will be launching a new e-commerce platform later this year to support this initiative. Customers will soon be able to purchase favorites directly through the brand's website making plant-based eating even more attainable. The company will also introduce new products within the third quarter to continue to inspire consumers to eat healthier and to prove that vegetables are at the forefront of sustainable eating.
To find a retailer where Wholly Veggie is available visit www.WhollyVeggie.com.
Instagram: @WhollyVeggie
For full press release click here.
SOURCE Wholly Veggie
Share this article