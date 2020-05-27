Wholly Veggie sees exponential growth with nationwide availability in Target stores

"The team at Wholly Veggie is extremely excited about our expanded partnership with Target. Our mission is simple, make it easy for anyone to add healthy, vegetable-focused foods into their diet" says Johnathan Bonnell, Co-Founder, Wholly Veggie . "Our increased availability with Target, as well as our retail partners NCG and those in California, gives us an opportunity to bring plant-based foods that celebrate the vegetable, into more homes across America!"

Recognizing the growing consumer demand for convenient, vegetable-focused foods, Wholly Veggie launched a line of Cauliflower Wings. The plant-based wings come in a variety of flavors, and each is accompanied with its own non-GMO vegan dipping sauces, free from soy and gluten. The introduction of Cauliflower Wings complements the company's overall strategy of introducing plant-based products that appeal to a wider audience and are simple to prepare.

As consumers continue to look for new ways to incorporate vegetables into daily meals, Wholly Veggie wants to make access to products as easy as possible. The company will be launching a new e-commerce platform later this year to support this initiative. Customers will soon be able to purchase favorites directly through the brand's website making plant-based eating even more attainable. The company will also introduce new products within the third quarter to continue to inspire consumers to eat healthier and to prove that vegetables are at the forefront of sustainable eating.

