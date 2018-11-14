Whooping Crane Festival Registration Now Open

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the 23rd Annual Whooping Crane Festival scheduled for February 21-24, 2019 in Port Aransas, Texas. The festival is open to birders, photographers, families, and anyone who loves the outdoors and nature-related activities.

World renowned crane expert, Dr. George Archibald, Co-Founder of the International Crane Foundation, will be one of the featured speakers, along with Richard Crossley, internationally acclaimed birder and award-winning author of The Crossley ID Guide series. Additional speakers include representatives from Wood Buffalo National Park, International Crane Foundation, the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, and more. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to take guided boat tours to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge to view the world's last naturally-occurring population of Whooping Cranes on their wintering grounds. Additional festival activities include birding and nature boat and bus tours, interactive workshops and seminars, a painting and wine tasting class, and a free nature-related trade show.

For more information and online registration, visit www.whoopingcranefestival.org. Online registration closes at 5:00 p.m. CT on February 18. Onsite registration will open on February 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Port Aransas Civic Center and run daily through the festival.

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. The Port Aransas & Mustang Island Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is the one-stop information planning source for all travel trade and media professionals. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV parks.

