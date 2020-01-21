Whooping Crane Festival Registration Now Open

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the 24th Annual Whooping Crane Festival scheduled for February 20-23, 2020 in Port Aransas, Texas. The festival is open to birders, photographers, families, and anyone who loves the outdoors and nature-related activities.

World renowned crane expert, Dr. George Archibald, Co-Founder of the International Crane Foundation, will be one of the featured speakers. Additional speakers include representatives from Wood Buffalo National Park, International Crane Foundation, and more. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to take guided boat tours to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge to view the world's last naturally-occurring population of Whooping Cranes on their wintering grounds. Additional festival activities include birding and nature boat and bus tours, interactive workshops and seminars, a painting and wine tasting class, and a free nature-related trade show.

For more information and online registration, visit www.whoopingcranefestival.org. Online registration closes at 5:00 p.m. CT on February 17. Onsite registration will open on February 20 at 10:00 a.m. CT at the Port Aransas Civic Center and run daily through the festival.

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV parks.

Contact:

Joan Garland, 361-749-5919 ext. 811

SOURCE Port Aransas & Mustang Island Tourism Bureau

