LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Race to Zero - the UN-backed global campaign rallying businesses, cities, regions, investors and other non-state actors to halve global emissions by 2030 - today launched a new tool to search for any member in their campaign . The tool is aimed at celebrating those entities who are committing to robust net zero targets.

Provided for free by the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau, and the global leader in CRM, Salesforce, this search tool enables seamless filtering and searching of who's in the Race to Zero.

Earlier this week, during the Opening Session of Climate Week NYC, Al Gore underscored the critical importance of transparency - the lack of which being a major reason why action to date has not been ambitious enough. Race to Zero's new visualisation tool, created using the Tableau platform, lists all entities in the campaign and contributes to building a clear picture of those stakeholders who are committed to robust net zero targets, sending a strong signal to those not in the list that they must step up.

Each of the Race to Zero members is committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets. Together they form the largest alliance of non-state actors committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest. Race to Zero members all meet the minimum criteria required to join the campaign, and are managed by their Partner initiatives .

The Tableau tool also helps track the sectoral progress towards specific, near-term tipping points for more than 20 sectors that make up the global economy, known as the 2030 Breakthroughs . Collectively, they articulate what key actors must do, and by when, to deliver the sectoral changes needed to achieve a resilient, zero carbon future by 2050 at the latest.

At the launch of Climate Week NYC, the UN High Level Climate Action Champions announced that already over half of the main sectors of the global economy had reached breakthrough ambition . In each of these 15 sectors, from clean power, to pharma & medtech, to concrete & cement, at least 20% of the major companies by revenue are aligning around sector-specific 2030 goals -- in line with delivering net zero emissions by 2050 -- which include targets such as 60% renewable generation in the energy sector and 5% zero-emissions fuel in the shipping sector.

Chris Lindsay, VP of EMEA Marketing, Tableau said, "For the first time anyone can easily search the Race to Zero database and find out who is - and just as importantly who isn't - committed to immediate climate action. We're proud to partner with Race To Zero on this transformative initiative."

Nigel Topping, UN High Level Climate Action Champion, said: "Transparency is key for knowing how far we've come and how far we still need to go. We're very grateful for Tableau's and Salesforce's support in helping us showcase all our Race to Zero members and in tracking the systemic change underway across all sectors of the global economy. If you're not yet on the list, now's the time to join the Race to Zero and contribute to the 2030 Breakthroughs."

Gonzalo Munoz, Chile COP25 High Level Climate Champion, said: "I would like to warmly thank Tableau and Salesforce in helping to visualise clearly who is in Race to Zero - and by implication, who is not. This radical transparency is critical to us all racing to halving emissions by 2030 together, and I look forward to seeing the list of Race to Zero members continue to grow as well as the progress towards the 2030 Breakthroughs continue to accelerate. There is no time to lose."

About Race to Zero

Race to Zero is the UN-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial, educational, and healthcare institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time.

All members are committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets.

Led by the High-Level Climate Champions for Climate Action – Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz – Race To Zero mobilizes actors outside of national governments to join the Climate Ambition Alliance, which was launched at the UNSG's Climate Action Summit 2019 by the President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera.

About the 2030 Breakthroughs

The 2030 Breakthroughs articulate what key actors must do, and by when, to deliver the systems change we need to achieve a resilient, zero carbon world in the over 30 sectors of the real economy.

The 2030 Breakthroughs are derived from the Climate Action Pathways - a set of comprehensive sectoral roadmaps to achieve the Paris Agreement in line with 1.5°C, developed by the UN High Level Climate Champions and the Marrakech Partnership.

SOURCE Race to Zero