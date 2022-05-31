Who's to Blame for the Baby Milk Crisis? CDAHK Chiropractors Promote Breastfeeding Strategies

"Breastfeeding can help protect babies against asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and sudden infant death syndrome. It may be a good choice for our baby formula shortage," Chu said.

Chu's critical role is operating, managing, and fund raising during the development of chiropractic profession in China, and his three terms as the chairman led him to be the "developer of Hong Kong chiropractic."

Chu is being honored for his decades of humanitarian service through numerous organizations. He made remarkable contributions in rare diseases (1-7), symptoms correlations (8-15), innovative treatments (16-23). He was tabled as the top clinical author of the profession. He is a Fellow at Royal College of Chiropractors and Advisory Peer Group at Open University of Hong Kong. This year, Chu has been awarded in recognition of his leadership in setting Breastfeeding Friendly Workplaces organized by the Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF, the Food and Health Bureau and the Department of Health.

In his UNICEF interview, Chu expressed his awe at how much the chiropractors have been responsible in natural healing, including promoting breastfeeding during the association's 20-year history and service to the country.

"When a new healthcare discipline like chiropractic was introduced in Aisa, sometimes people can be hesitant. We tend to think outside of the box to promote natural healing, and push the new trend to a bigger audience, and people who love to be healthy will jump right on the bandwagon," Chu said.

References:

1. Chu ECP, Lin AFC. Neck-tongue syndrome. BMJ Case Rep. 2018 Dec 4;11(1).

2. Chu EC, Pong JC. Spontaneous resolution of myopic retinoschisis. AME Case Rep. 2019;3:3.

3. Chu EC, Yip AS. A rare presentation of benign acute childhood myositis. Clin Case Rep. 2019 Mar;7(3):461-464.

4. Chu ECP, Bellin D. Remission of myasthenia gravis following cervical adjustment. AME Case Rep. 2019;3:9.

5. Chu ECP, Chan AKC, Lin AFC. Pitting oedema in a polio survivor with lumbar radiculopathy complicated disc herniation. J Family Med Prim Care. 2019 May;8(5):1765-1768.

6. Chu ECP, Lam KKW. Post-poliomyelitis syndrome. Int Med Case Rep J. 2019;12:261-264.

7. Chu ECP, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Remission of recalcitrant dermatomyositis following a chiropractic adjustment. J Family Med Prim Care. 2019 Nov;8(11):3742-3744.

8. Chu EC, Wong AY, Lin AF. Isolated Neck Extensor Myopathy Associated With Cervical Spondylosis: A Case Report and Brief Review. Clin Med Insights Arthritis Musculoskelet Disord. 2020;13:1179544120977844.

9. Chu ECP. Taming of the Testicular Pain Complicating Lumbar Disc Herniation With Spinal Manipulation. Am J Mens Health. 2020 Jul-Aug;14(4):1557988320949358.

10. Chu ECP, Chakkaravarthy DM, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Atlantoaxial Rotatory Subluxation in a 10-Year-Old Boy. Clin Med Insights Arthritis Musculoskelet Disord. 2020;13:1179544120939069.

11. Chu ECP, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Plausible impact of forward head posture on upper cervical spine stability. J Family Med Prim Care. 2020 May;9(5):2517-2520. doi: 10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_95_20.

12. Chu EC, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Secondary atlantoaxial subluxation in isolated cervical dystonia-a case report. AME Case Rep.

13. Chu EC, Butler KR. Resolution of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Following Correction for Upper Cross Syndrome-A Case Study and Brief Review. Clin Pract. 2021 May 21;11(2):322-326.

14. Chu ECP, Chin WL, Bhaumik A. Cervicogenic dizziness. Oxf Med Case Reports. 2019 Nov;2019(11):476-478. doi: 10.1093/omcr/omz115. eCollection 2019 Nov.

15. Chu ECP, Wong AYL, Lee LYK. Chiropractic care for low back pain, gait and posture in a patient with Parkinson's disease: a case report and brief review. AME Case Rep. 2021;5:34.

16. Chu EC, Zoubi FA, Yang J. Cervicogenic Dizziness Associated With Craniocervical Instability: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2021 Nov;12(11):451-454. doi: 10.14740/jmc3792.

17. Chu ECP, Ng M. Long-term relief from tension-type headache and major depression following chiropractic treatment. J Family Med Prim Care. 2018 May-Jun;7(3):629-631.

18. Chu EC, Wong AY. Cervicogenic Dizziness in an 11-Year-Old Girl: A Case Report. Adolesc Health Med Ther. 2021;12:111-116. doi: 10.2147/AHMT.S341069. eCollection 2021.

19. Chu ECP. Alleviating cervical radiculopathy by manipulative correction of reversed cervical lordosis: 4 years follow-up. J Family Med Prim Care. 2021 Nov;10(11):4303-4306.

20. Chu EC. Improvement of quality of life by conservative management of thoracic scoliosis at 172°: a case report. J Med Life. 2022 Jan;15(1):144-148.

21. Chu ECP, Wong AYL. Change in Pelvic Incidence Associated With Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2022 Jan;13(1):31-35.

22. Chu ECP, Lee LYK. Adjacent segment pathology of the cervical spine: A case report. J Family Med Prim Care. 2022 Feb;11(2):787-789.

23. Chu EC. Preventing the progression of text neck in a young man: A case report. Radiol Case Rep. 2022 Mar;17(3):978-982.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)