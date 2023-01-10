WHP Global and American Dream Set to Mark the U.S. Return of Babies"R"Us® with First Flagship Store

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading brand management firm and owner of Babies"R"Us®, announced today an exciting new partnership with premiere shopping and entertainment destination American Dream in Bergen County, New Jersey, to bring the beloved Babies"R"Us brand back to customers in the United States with the debut of its first flagship store, which is scheduled to open this summer.

Rendering of new Babies"R"Us flagship store set to open at American Dream in 2023. Rendering of Bon Voyage Photo-Opp experience at Babies"R"Us flagship store at American Dream.

"Following the success of the Toys"R"Us flagship, which opened just over a year ago, we are thrilled to see Babies"R"Us back in the U.S. as part of the unparalleled retail experience that can only be found at American Dream," said Don Ghermezian, President and CEO of American Dream. "We are excited to add the first Babies"R"Us flagship to our robust retail and entertainment lineup and know that families with young children and expecting parents will be thrilled to have access to this incredible destination for all their baby related needs."

The new Babies"R"Us flagship at American Dream will be a one-stop-shop for all things baby, offering a full range of products, services and expertise to support the needs of new and expecting parents and families. In keeping with the one-of-a-kind experiences offered at American Dream, Babies"R"Us will debut new interactive experiences for customers, such as a Stroller Test Track, Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station where parents can announce their new arrival, and a Wishing Tree, where friends and family members can share their well wishes for baby.

Customers can also expect modern versions of the brand's most beloved features at this flagship location, including a Baby Registry Lounge, Nursery Design Center with room set displays, Learning Center for private events and educational workshops to engage and support parents and caregivers, and a Comfort Zone to feed or change baby, all designed to make shopping for baby an engaging, enjoyable, and stress-free experience.

Ahead of the U.S. flagship opening, Babies"R"Us will begin to roll out content and resources for new and expecting parents across its digital channels. Starting with a video feature from actress and first-time mother-to-be Gina Rodriguez, who turned to Babies"R"Us for personalized advice on preparing for motherhood and discovering the right products to best support her life as a new parent.

"Since acquiring both the Babies"R"Us and Toys"R"Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global. "We achieved that mission for Toys"R"Us by opening our global Flagship at American Dream and through our landmark partnership with Macy's. Our plan to open Babies"R"Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies"R"Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies"R"Us in the future."

For over 30 years, Babies"R"Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenthood. Today, the Babies"R"Us brand can be found in more than 20 countries with digital sites, and over 100 standalone and side-by-side Toys"R"Us branded stores. Millions of new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers around the world rely on Babies"R"Us as the go-to resource for the best baby products, advice, registry, and savings for their family.

For further updates and information on the return of Babies"R"Us in the United States, follow @BabiesRUs across social or visit www.babiesrus.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferrari, Gentle Monster, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US® and BABIES"R"US®. In December 2022, WHP signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Post-closing of Express, WHP's portfolio will generate over USD$6.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

