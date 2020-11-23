WHP Global Launches WHP+, New Full Service E-Commerce Platform For Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company"), announces the launch of WHP+, a new turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform. With full e-commerce operations including technology, data science, analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing, WHP+ gives the Company a sharp competitive edge in the brand management industry by keeping the highest growth channel of e-commerce fully in-house.

The first brand to launch on the digital platform WHP+ is WHP Global's iconic women's fashion brand, ANNE KLEIN.

WHP+ allows brands to engage directly with their consumers, and deliver all product categories into one seamless offering. WHP Global and other brands working with WHP+ will be able to benefit together with their network of licensees, vendors, partners, and consumers as they enjoy a curated, customer-centric digital experience.

WHP Global's Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman commented, "The launch of our e-commerce platform WHP+ is a game changer. Owning and controlling the highest growth channel in retail will allow us and our licensees to drive material growth as one unified team."

The first brand to launch on the digital platform WHP+ is WHP Global's iconic women's fashion brand, ANNE KLEIN. AnneKlein.com will be the primary online destination for Anne Klein collections and will offer exclusive pieces in the women's ready-to-wear, accessory, watch, eyewear, handbag, footwear, plus size and petite clothing categories. Each licensee is connected using a best-in-class middleware solution to the cloud-based eCommerce platform, which powers the digital experience. The WHP+ platform becomes the hub of the brand, which is connected to all relevant services including e-mail/SMS marketing, social, customer service, and reverse logistics.

WHP+ has a pipeline in development for additional brand launches, both within and outside the WHP Global portfolio.

The Advisory Board of WHP+ includes Andy Dunn, Co-Founder of Bonobos and Chairman of Monica + Andy, Todd Lutwak, SVP at ServiceChannel and former partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Erinn Murphy, Managing Director at Piper Sandler, Rick Watson, CEO RMW Commerce Consulting and former CEO of Merchantry, and Jameel Spencer, CEO of Writeful Place and former CMO and President for Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The WHP+ platform was architected in partnership with RMW Commerce Consulting and utilizes the services of best-in-class technology and logistic partners around the world.

About WHP+

Launched in 2020 and owned by WHP Global, WHP+ is a new turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-plus.com .

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

