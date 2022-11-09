NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP"), one of the largest and fastest-growing global brand management firms in the world, announced today that it has signed a long-term license with leading Chinese luxury fashion retail group YouXiang ("YX") to market and distribute the Joseph Abboud brand in China across all channels of distribution including e-commerce, freestanding retail stores, shop-in-shops, and wholesale/franchise. The brand launch in Greater China, slated to begin in Spring 2023, will include a full collection of men's apparel, footwear, bags and luggage, and accessories.

WHP Global Signs Deal to Bring Joseph Abboud Brand to China.

"We are looking forward to partnering with YouXiang as we focus on the expansion of Joseph Abboud's reach through both international and digital channels," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer of WHP Global, which owns the Joseph Abboud brand. "YouXiang has successfully brought some of the best-known high-end fashion brands to China, making them the perfect partner to help us reach millions of consumers in one of the world's fastest growing fashion markets."

"We are excited about this partnership as Joseph Abboud is a globally celebrated men's fashion brand with tremendous opportunity in China," said YouXiang founder Jack Lee. "We intend on fully leveraging our authority in bringing premium fashion brands into the Greater China market as well as our growing retail footprint to build a strong business together with WHP Global."

An iconic American men's fashion brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud delivers a modern take on heritage and customized menswear with timeless designs to fit every man. Joseph Abboud is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with a robust Made in America custom tailored business operated out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The brand has experienced strong growth within its core collections, including tailored clothing, special occasion, and return to the office, and has a loyal and growing customer base in the U.S. and abroad.

Founded in 2008, YouXiang is an exclusive distributor of premium European brands providing complete supply chain, marketing, customer service, and logistics in the China market. The company reaches millions of consumers through its own retail channels with high end stores including VIA DANTE, U D X and Aquascutum, and as an authorized distributor for brands including Armani, Michael Kors, Moncler, Theory, TOD's, Versace, and YSL, which combined generate over $750 million in annual sales.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns JOSEPH ABBOUD®, ANNE KLEIN®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US® and BABIES"R"US®, as well as a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® brand. Collectively the brands generate approximately USD$4.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

Media Contact:

WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

(212) 518-4771 x108

[email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global