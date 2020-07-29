NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with E. Gluck Corporation to design, develop and distribute watches for the Joseph Abboud brand. New watch collections for the Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud brands are slated to launch Winter 2020 and will be available at existing retail partners throughout the United States and internationally in 60 countries.

WHP Global Signs Deal with E. Gluck Corporation to Expand Joseph Abboud Watch Offering

"Joseph Abboud is one the most established and trusted designer brands in fashion, and we are thrilled to have the brand join the E. Gluck family," says Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "We're confident that our company's classic watch design and manufacturing expertise, coupled with WHP Global's management acumen, will enable the Joseph Abboud brand to continue its strong growth and reach its full potential. We look forward to the further expansion of our partnership."

Over the last decade, the Joseph Abboud brand has grown its customer base, which ranges from its premium Made in the USA product manufactured in New Bedford, MA, to the broader reaching customer shopping the Joseph Abboud line, to the younger, more casual customer shopping JOE Joseph Abboud. With the expansion of the Joseph Abboud watch designs, the brand will continue to encompass the overall mission of helping every person look and feel their best.

"Discovering new ways to grow the Joseph Abboud brand is a priority for us," said Effy Zinkin, WHP Global Chief Operating Officer. "Our partnership with E. Gluck Corporation, who has been a major force in the watch industry for over 65 years, enables Joseph Abboud to expand to new distribution channels around the world."

An assortment of Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud's pieces from its new collection will be made available at retail partners, including Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A Banks, K&G Stores and Moores. The brand will also expand its retail footprint globally across the travel retail, digital, and e-commerce spaces. The new collections will be diversified with robust features and styles including high-quality Japanese movements, multi-functional movements, solar movements, and three hand movements.

About the Joseph Abboud Brand

An iconic American menswear brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Delivering on its mission of helping every man look and feel their best, Joseph Abboud combines decades of trusted productions with today's best tailoring to offer timeless designs to fit every man. With two primary marks, Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud, the brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan. Joseph Abboud products are sold in the U.S. and Canada at Men's Warehouse, Jos. A Bank, K&G Stores and Moores banners and globally throughout Asia and Mexico. For more information, visit www.josephabboud.com .

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com .

About E. Gluck Corporation

Founded over 65 years ago, E. Gluck Corporation is a major force in the watch industry manufacturing, bringing to market and shipping timepieces worldwide. Brands include Armitron, Anne Klein, Badgley Mischka, Juicy Couture, Nine West and Vince Camuto. E. Gluck's design and production acumen, global distribution capabilities and strategic retail experience allows for ultimate efficiency in a fluid marketplace.

