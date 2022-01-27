WHP Global Signs Multiple Deals to Launch New Men's Fragrance & Grooming Collections for Joseph Abboud

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company") announced today the expansion of the Joseph Abboud brand into the rapidly growing self-care market with the launch of a men's grooming line and new fragrance collection. The Company recently entered into a long-term license agreement with A.P. Deauville to design, develop and distribute a full collection of men's bath, body care and grooming products. In addition, WHP signed a worldwide licensing agreement with 3B International LLC to produce and distribute a new line of Joseph Abboud fragrances.

Joseph Abboud to Launch Men's Grooming and Fragrance Collections.

An iconic American men's fashion brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud delivers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear with timeless designs to fit every man. Joseph Abboud is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with a robust Made in America custom tailored business operated out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The brand has experienced strong growth within its core collections, including tailored clothing, special occasion, and return to the office, and has a loyal and growing customer base in the U.S. and abroad.

Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Joseph Abboud brand stated, "We are thrilled to bring Joseph Abboud into the men's beauty market and grow our network of best-in-class partners with the addition of 3B International and A.P. Deauville. With two new collections launching this Spring and a flourishing global men's apparel business, we are demonstrating our commitment to bringing the Joseph Abboud customer an even more personalized brand experience to support their multifaceted lifestyle."

The new collections will launch in Spring 2022. Joseph Abboud Grooming products featuring a selection of hair, face and body washes will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada. Joseph Abboud fragrance will debut with four eau de parfums in select department stores, e-commerce, and specialty retailers nationwide.

"The Joseph Abboud brand holds so much heritage and style that translates seamlessly to the fragrance industry," said 3B International's Execute Vice President, Mike Kewer. "We are excited to work with the WHP Global team to launch four new prestige fragrances and deliver a scent for every man and occasion through this collection."

"Joseph Abboud is an iconic American brand with a legacy of leadership in the men's fashion category and we are thrilled to bring more than 20 years of experience in beauty and grooming to launch Joseph Abboud as a leading men's beauty brand," added Fred Horowitz, Chairman & CEO at A.P. Deauville.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About 3B International LLC

Headquartered in New Jersey, 3B International LLC combines 20+ years of industry insight, cutting-edge research, and operational expertise to yield truly unique products of the highest quality for the beauty industry. 3B is a fully integrated manufacturer, marketer, & distributor of globally recognized brands to private label projects. 3B International LLC is bold in its pursuit of building brands & products with the power to transform their customers' beauty experience.

About A.P. Deauville

A.P. Deauville is a leading health and beauty company focused on bringing brands with high consumer recognition to the market. AP Deauville is a vertically integrated company with a national sales and marketing staff, internal research and development and its own state of the art manufacturing facility in Easton Pennsylvania. AP Deauville's products are currently available in over 35,000 doors in the United States. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, or at apdeauville.com.

Media Contact:

WHP Global:

Jaime Cassavechia

646-701-7041

[email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global