WHP Global Signs New License with Intradeco for Joseph Abboud Sleepwear Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Intradeco Apparel, Inc. to design, develop and distribute a new collection of Men's sleepwear and loungewear for the Joseph Abboud brand. The new offering will feature a full line of pajamas, coordinated sleep sets, robes, and pajama shorts for men.

The Joseph Abboud Sleepwear Collection will launch in Spring 2022.

"Intradeco is thrilled and very proud to announce our new relationship with WHP Global and the addition of the Joseph Abboud sleepwear brand to our collection of men's sleepwear apparel," said Terry Trofholz, Executive Vice President of Intradeco Apparel.

"We are excited to partner with Intradeco to extend the Joseph Abboud brand into a rapidly growing category in the men's market. Intradeco's collection of elevated loungewear will deliver the hallmark Joseph Abboud comfort, quality and style to our loyal customers online and in stores," added Stanley Silverstein, WHP Global Chief Commercial Officer.

The iconic American men's fashion brand was founded in 1987. Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Joseph Abboud offers timeless designs to fit every man. Together Joseph Abboud, JOE Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud generate over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands, Marchon Eyewear, and E-Gluck Watches in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan.

Joseph Abboud Sleepwear will be available at department stores and specialty stores throughout the United States and Canada beginning in Spring 2022.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands. In 2020, the company launched WHP+ ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

About Intradeco Apparel, Inc.

With over 38 years in the textile industry, Intradeco Apparel is a global vertical-manufacturing company specializing in supplying the finest high quality men's sleepwear to major retailers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With a veteran design & merchandising team, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, pioneering logistics best practices, and a transparent, sustainable supply chain, Intradeco has become an industry leader in men's sleepwear. Intradeco has been committed to sustainability since its inception almost 40 years ago utilizing renewable energy, water recycling, environmentally friendly fabrics & manufacturing techniques to win multiple sustainability awards from the largest retailers in the world. Intradeco embraces its social responsibility through its commitment to our employees all over the world and in the communities where we work by supporting different charities and foundations around the globe. Holding the "Great Places to Work" certification for consecutive years since 2016, Intradeco Apparel is proud to lead by example in its industry across all mediums.

