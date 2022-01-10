Why 20 million-strong XIS OG LIFE Esports will pilot the NFT Gaming Multiverse

TOKYO, Japan, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 6th of January, Original Gamer Life, a blockchain gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse platform, announced its partnership with XIS, a Brazilian esports organization. The partnership puts OGL in elite company as it becomes the third crypto company to partner with an esports organization after FTX and Crypto.com.

"The partnership between OGL and XIS aligns with our vision of connecting blockchain gaming to a community of 3 billion gamers," said OGL CEO Brandon Sivret. "With XIS changing its name to XIS OG Life, this partnership marks an important milestone for us as we can now take steps to improve the physical, mental, and financial well-being of our community — both in the physical and virtual domains as OGL evolves into the multiverse."

As part of the agreement, the XIS fan token will also be incorporated into the OGL token, allowing gamers to earn OGL whenever they watch livestreams, play games, or sell gaming NFTs on the OGL multiverse platform. The consolidation of tokens enables XIS OG Life to become the pioneer of all things blockchain and gaming.

For Luiz Fontes and Tom Toledo, founders of XIS, this is an important step for the organization. "We are very happy to announce this partnership. We are one of the first esports organizations in the world to have a partnership of this magnitude with a crypto company (alongside TSM and Fnatic). We will always seek to innovate and give the best to our audience as we pave our way into the metaverse. And OG Life shares our vision of being one step ahead and caring about the physical, mental, financial, and overall well-being of our community."

The new XIS OG Life team backed by 20 million esports fans and influencers will continue to compete in international competitions for Free Fire, Wild Rift and, soon, Fortnite. The XIS OG Life partnership adds another milestone for OGL following its partnerships with titans of the blockchain gaming industry, such as Valor Esports, MilitaryGamers, CryptoTanks, AnRKey X, and Rumble Gaming.

About XIS OG Life

XIS OG Life is an electronic sports organization based in Brazil. Launched in August 2021 by Luiz "Jesus" Fontes and Tom Toledo, the organization was created with the objective of bringing more diversity to the esports scene and differentiated content for the general public. Today, the team has a Free Fire line-up that challenged the Brazilian League of Free Fire, a Wild Rift team that did the same in the Wild Tour Finals in 2021, professional Fortnite players, and a team of several influencers comprising Jesus himself, Toledo, DaPariz, Maellen, Bruna Balbino, JP Mota, Mia Alves, Julia Cassini, GuuPaz, João Chz, Titi Maia and Lucas Andrade, who together add up to more than 36 million followers on all their social networks. The new XIS OG Life is the culmination of the best of XIS and Original Gamer Life in integrating diversity, quality content, and play-to-thrive elements to achieve overall health and wellness of the community both in real life and in the blockchain and NFT gaming multiverse.

About Original Gamer Life

Original Gamer Life or OGL is a thriving-as-a-service social impact platform and multiverse consisting of several metaverses all tied together with a central purpose: to incentivize gamers to engage in health and wellness activities using blockchain and crypto. OGL is the first incubated project powered by the infrastructure-as-a-service technology company StrongNode.io. OGL aims to deliver a fun, healthy and rewarding way for gamers to live and thrive. We are a gaming and streaming platform bringing 3 billion gamers to the crypto space. In OGL, we combined the traditional gaming model of free-to-play with the decentralized finance gaming model of play-to-earn all tied together with fitness, cognitive, knowledge, social and creative tasks to develop a new way of gaming: play-to-thrive.

Care for your most important character in and out of the metaverse — you, the Original Gamer.

For more information, visit: https://ogl.gg/

