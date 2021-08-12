Why a Growing Number of Experts Believe Cryptocurrency is The Way of The Future

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to gain value. Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that is entirely digital and can be exchanged for things on some sites. Not everyone is accepting cryptocurrencies because of how volatile they can be. The value of cryptocurrency is determined by the market, unlike regular currency. Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency and has gone up nearly three hundred percent in value in 2020. Some say that cryptocurrency is the way of the future. "It is going to be an actual potential competitor to banks because not an actual single entity controls the money. It is kind of each individual owns the cryptocurrency if you will," Bitcoin expert Jordan Stezel said. According to an article in the European Business Review said: "Ever since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has been hailed by supporters as the "currency of the future" while heavy criticism by skeptics and cynics has continued to prevail. Despite such conflicting views on the topic, steps towards cryptocurrency have been taken by the masses as it continues to gain more popularity with each passing day. The value of bitcoin surpassed the $57,000 mark, reaching all-time highs during mid-February. Even though the price plunged soon after, the cryptocurrency seems to have somewhat stabilized over the past few days staying above $50,000. But this digital token's surge comes as no surprise as it has seen astronomical growth over the last decade. As such, it comes as no surprise that in its wake many potential investors have been getting in on the Bitcoin action." Active Companies in the markets today include Mobilum Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: MBLMF) (CSE: MBLM), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN).

European Business Review continued: "These recent surges have renewed consumer interest in cryptocurrencies that seemed to have been left long in the past since the digital asset's dramatic fall during 2018. As a result, many other digital tokens such as Ethereum and the infamous Dogecoin have been riding the wave of support. There has even been speculation of Bitcoin potentially rivaling gold one day. The acceptance of cryptocurrencies by leading companies has helped push the narrative of bitcoin further which, in turn, has led to greater popularity among people. Perhaps another important reason for the growing popularity of Bitcoin is the availability of trading programs. Such programs and applications have proved to be a safe haven for novice investors looking to try out their luck in the crypto space. In fact, even seasoned investors can benefit from the use of auto-trading options for easier and more profitable trading. These programs essentially make use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in order to capitalize on crypto booms."

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: MBLMF) (CSE: MBLM) BREAKING NEWS: Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement With Coinstream to Provide Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp Services - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company''), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Encore Ventures Inc ("Coinstream") to provide fiat-to-crypto on-ramp services to its users on goCoinstream.com.

Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINCEN compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to Coinstream, allowing individuals on goCoinstream.com to purchase Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly and securely with credit and debit cards.

Coinstream offers a quick and easy checkout to buy cryptocurrencies using Visa and Mastercard (debit, credit and prepaid cards), and Apply Pay across the USA. "We are excited to be partnering with the Coinstream team to provide its clients with the Mobilum fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution" said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki.

Coinstream CEO and Founder Michael Vogel commented, "Our brand is built on trust and commitment to customers. Payment processing for Bitcoin companies has been a major challenge for years, and Mobilum not only offers a superior solution, it also leads the market with low processing fees and great customer service. Integrating Mobilum into Coinstream allows us to pass on these savings to customers, and offer a better user experience."

Michael Vogel, a director of the Company, is also the CEO of Coinstream, however the Company and Coinstream are not considered related parties within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holds in Special Transactions. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Mobilum Technologies Inc. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mblm/



Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) recently announced its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the company's financial results, can be found on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. The Company held a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. An earnings conference call will be hosted at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood aims to build the most trusted and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), a blockchain technology company, recently issued a statement on the changes in regulatory landscape in China and their impact on the Company. As China's central government recently intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, Ebang International Holdings, Inc. stressed in a latest statement that the crackdown has no direct or immediate impact on the company by highlighting for its shareholders the distinctions between its business and the impact of the China government's policy.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, recently announced that it has received from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE") a purchase order (the "Order") for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second ("PH/s"). According to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, including 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021.

This order is an addition to HIVE's previous order placed earlier this year for 6,400 Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 Miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 576 PH/s.

