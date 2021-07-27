Why Good A/C Ventilation Is Important To Your Home's Health

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having proper A/C ventilation, especially during the summer months in Houston, is critical to the comfort level within the home (and essential to one's health) according to Valderrama Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

Inadequate A/C ventilation can result in poor air quality, increased mold and bacteria in the air, and more moisture content.

Is there a way to tell whether an A/C unit is properly ventilated or not? If you've noticed any of the following, you should consider calling the HVAC experts:

Bad odor. You've noticed a strong or bad odor that just won't go away no matter how hard you try. Whether you're using natural or synthetic air fresheners and cleaning every surface you can, you can't seem to find the source and make it go away.

Humidity. The wallpaper or paint has started peeling. You can physically feel the extra humidity in the air. You may have even noticed you or your family are getting sick more often.

Inconsistent cooling. You have the temperature set where you like it, but you can't seem to feel the cooling qualities of your A/C. An HVAC system that isn't properly ventilated can result in uneven or inconsistent cooling and heating.

Continuing without proper A/C ventilation can affect your health, especially when mold is involved. According to Realtime Lab , "at least 45 million buildings in the United States have unhealthy levels of mold." And the chances are high that improper ventilation is one of the main causes of it.

For those who have compromised immune systems, breathing problems or a combination of these, adequate ventilation is critical to your overall health. Living or working in an environment that isn't properly ventilated with mold due to excess moisture can cause the following symptoms:

Coughing

Damage to the respiratory system

Nausea

Headaches

Fever

Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat

Valderrama Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is home to the HVAC experts with 24/7 availability, which can be crucial as temperatures reach the 90s and beyond. If you suspect improper ventilation within your home, don't hesitate to reach out and talk to the professionals at (713) 528-8467. With emergency services available, Valderrama Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is happy to serve the city of Houston and its surrounding areas.

